Cedar Lake Cellars Winery Promotes Two Team Members

Employees to play integral role at new Barrel Room event venue
 
 
Cedar Lake Cellar's Ashley Jordan
Cedar Lake Cellar's Ashley Jordan
 
ST. LOUIS - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Cedar Lake Cellars, a year-round winery and event venue, recently promoted Ashley Jordan to Wine Coordinator and Chad Poole to Barrel Room Coordinator.

Jordan's responsibilities include assisting the wine manager with beverage operations, as well as focusing on the winery's overall beverage sales and quality customer experience.  She also will help train staff, facilitate wine events, and actively support all operating procedures.  Prior to her promotion, Jordan served as a wine server.  She joined Cedar Lake Cellars in 2015.

Poole's responsibilities include managing the Barrel Room's services and staff, as well as coordinating specific events at the new venue.  He will work closely with the winery's entire team to provide excellent customer service.  Prior to his promotion, Poole served as a Floor Lead.  He joined Cedar Lake Cellars in 2014.

"Both Ashley and Chad excelled in their previous positions due to their hard work and dedication," said Cedar Lake Cellars' owner Carl Bolm.  "We look forward to watching them tackle the more extensive responsibilities that go with these promotions."  Bolm added that both "Ashley and Chad will play a substantial role in the success of the winery's new Barrel Room venue."

Cedar Lake Cellars is open year-round Fri. through Sun. from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for those 21 and older with live music scheduled throughout the weekend.  The restaurant seats 90 indoor and 120 patio diners with a wine bar that features 16 Cedar Lake Cellars wines, 3 Swans handcrafted wines from the West Coast, 25 wines of the world, craft and domestic beers, and signature wine slushies.

Cedar Lake Cellars, which is situated on 370+ acres of picturesque land, is located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo.  For more information, call Cedar Lake Cellars at (636) 745-9500 or visit http://www.cedarlakecellars.com.

Contact
Rochelle Brandvein
***@brandveinpr.com
End
Source:Cedar Lake Cellars
Email:***@brandveinpr.com
