Twin Cities Commercial Contractor Completes Papa Murphy's Restaurant
Titus Contracting finished the complete build-out of a new franchise location
Titus Contracting worked with the franchise owners to turn a former laundromat into the take-and-bake pizza chain's newest location in the area. The extensive interior build-out required demolishing the pre-existing interior space, including carpet, walls, ceiling, plumbing and electrical.
Once the old space was stripped down, Titus added new walls, plumbing and electrical. A new ADA-compliant bathroom was created, a new industrial sink and cooler were added, and the space was tiled. The commercial contractor set up the food assembly line and mixer to make the space functional as the pizza franchise.
The fun finishing touches were added next to give the place the recognizable look of a Papa Murphy's Pizza restaurant. This included door stickers, wall signs, menu boards and the signature outdoor sign.
Titus Contracting was proud to work with the franchise owners of this new Papa Murphy's Pizza in Lakeville. It now joins several other locations in the Twin Cities area.
Papa Murphy's Pizza began in 1981 with their first store in Hillsboro, Oregon, under the name Papa Aldo's. In 1995, Papa Aldo's and Murphy's Pizza merged forming Papa Murphy's. In 2015, the franchise had 1,500 stores. That number continues to grow as the restaurant expands across the United States. They have also expanded internationally to Canada and United Arab Emirates.
Titus Contracting is a commercial remodeling company serving Lakeville and the entire Twin Cities metro. They specialize in commercial renovations, retail build outs, construction project management and more. For more information on Titus Contracting and the services they provide, visit http://www.tituscontractingllc.com/
