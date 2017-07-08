Country(s)
Industry News
2205 Stainless Steel Fabrication Benefits from Specialized Facility
Companies looking for a higher grade of corrosion-resistant stainless steel count on Badger Sheet Metal Works and its specialized production environment for 2205 stainless steel fabrication. The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company is one of the few metal fabricators to invest in a pressurized stainless steel production area that keeps out carbon and other impurities.
High levels of chromium, molybdenum and nitrogen provide 2205 stainless steel fabrication products with corrosion resistance superior to the more common 304, 316 and 317 stainless steels. 2205 stainless steel's strength creates opportunities for using lighter-gauge material that has the same efficiency as heavier varieties.
2205 Stainless Steel Fabrication Packs a Punch
"This high-quality stainless steel is an ideal choice for customers who want to maintain strength when weight is a factor," said Kenny Coe, director of sales at Badger Sheet Metal Works. "Abrasion resistance is the primary benefit to 2205 stainless steel, especially compared to the chloride stress corrosion cracking issues associated with 316 and 317 stainless."
Badger Sheet Metal Works, an expert provider of custom tank fabrication, uses 2205 stainless steel for various types of process piping, bag houses, pulp mill digesters, oil field piping, heat exchangers, food process equipment and food-grade scrubber systems. 2205 stainless steel is appropriate for operating temperatures below 600 degrees.
About Badger Sheet Metal Works
Badger Sheet Metal Works is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and employs approximately 100 people. Its steel fabrication shop teams specialize in process piping fabrication, structural steel fabrication, stainless steel fabrication, custom sheet metal fabrication, aluminum sheet metal fabrication, large fabrication projects and heavy plate fabrication, along with general metal fabrication and welding expertise. End products include the manufacture of pump bases, bottling equipment fabrication, steel enclosures, as well as healthcare industry fabrication and medical component assembly, food industry fabrication, and mining industry fabrication.
For more information about Badger Sheet Metal Works' fabrication capabilities, call Kenny Coe, director of sales, at (920) 435-8881, or visit https://www.bsmw.com/
View original article on 2205 stainless steel fabrication here.
Media Contact
Kenny Coe
800-665-2769
kennyc@bsmw.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse