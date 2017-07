Wines on the Hill Festival Hilltown Volunteer Fire Company 5th Annual Benefit for Hilltown Township Volunteer Fire Company Sept 16

Please join us in celebrating our 75th year of service PERKASIE, Pa. & DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Wine Tastings, Good Food, Live Music, Vendors and Exhibitors



Features 10 Pennsylvania Wineries plus Craft Brew Garden



Good Wines, Good Food, Live Music plus Games and Basket Raffles plus



More than 75 vendors and exhibitors



Commemorative goblets for the first 1000 attendees



Live music: all day with The Big Shots Band followed by Toby Mochel and a Few Good Men



Food: Blazing Swine BBQ, Urban's Wood Fired Pizza, Sellersville Fire Co Food Trailer



Vendors: bags, baked goods, bath & body, bonsai, candles, chef specialties, clothing, cosmetics, crafts, gourmet sauces, hand wrap cigars, honey, jellies, jewelry, kettle korn, maple syrup/maple products, personal defense products, pet treats, soaps, sweets, tie dye, travel, wine items and more.



Exhibitors: animal rescue, basement waterproofing, baths, dental, financial planning, generators, Harley motorcycles, health & wellness, hearing, home improvement and restoration, insurance, investing, kitchens, plumbing/HVAC, quad runners, travel, veterinary, water conditioning/ well water treatment, windows, wood crafts, yoga and more.



Saturday, September 16 on the soccer fields at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1530 Augsburg Drive, Hilltown, PA 18927 from Noon until 6 PM, rain or shine.



Tickets $20 advance. At the gate $30; designated driver $5; age 13 and over $4; under 12 free



Tickets may be purchased online at



Contact: Mike Dowse 215-453-2051 email: miked@hilltownfirerescue.org



Contact

Mike Dowse

