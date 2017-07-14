 

July 2017
Wines on the Hill Festival Hilltown Volunteer Fire Company

5th Annual Benefit for Hilltown Township Volunteer Fire Company Sept 16
Please join us in celebrating our 75th year of service
PERKASIE, Pa. & DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Wine Tastings, Good Food, Live Music, Vendors and Exhibitors

Features 10 Pennsylvania Wineries plus Craft Brew Garden

Good Wines, Good Food, Live Music plus Games and Basket Raffles plus

More than 75 vendors and exhibitors

Commemorative goblets for the first 1000 attendees

Live music: all day with The Big Shots Band followed by Toby Mochel and a Few Good Men

Food: Blazing Swine BBQ, Urban's Wood Fired Pizza, Sellersville Fire Co Food Trailer

Vendors: bags, baked goods, bath & body, bonsai, candles, chef specialties, clothing, cosmetics,  crafts, gourmet sauces, hand wrap cigars, honey, jellies, jewelry, kettle korn, maple syrup/maple products, personal defense products, pet treats, soaps, sweets, tie dye, travel, wine items and more.

Exhibitors: animal rescue, basement waterproofing, baths, dental, financial planning, generators, Harley motorcycles, health & wellness, hearing, home improvement and restoration, insurance, investing, kitchens, plumbing/HVAC, quad runners, travel, veterinary, water conditioning/well water treatment, windows, wood crafts, yoga and more.

Saturday, September 16 on the soccer fields at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1530 Augsburg Drive, Hilltown, PA 18927 from Noon until 6 PM, rain or shine.

Tickets $20 advance. At the gate $30; designated driver $5; age 13 and over $4; under 12 free

Tickets may be purchased online at www.hilltownfirerescue.org, from any member of the Fire Company or by mail to Hilltown Twp Vol Fire Co.  PO Box 231, Line Lexington, PA 18932

Contact: Mike Dowse 215-453-2051 email: miked@hilltownfirerescue.org

Source:Hilltown Township Volunteer Fire Company
Email:***@hilltownfirerescue.org Email Verified
