Wines on the Hill Festival Hilltown Volunteer Fire Company
5th Annual Benefit for Hilltown Township Volunteer Fire Company Sept 16
Please join us in celebrating our 75th year of service
PERKASIE, Pa. & DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Wine Tastings, Good Food, Live Music, Vendors and Exhibitors
Features 10 Pennsylvania Wineries plus Craft Brew Garden
Good Wines, Good Food, Live Music plus Games and Basket Raffles plus
More than 75 vendors and exhibitors
Commemorative goblets for the first 1000 attendees
Live music: all day with The Big Shots Band followed by Toby Mochel and a Few Good Men
Food: Blazing Swine BBQ, Urban's Wood Fired Pizza, Sellersville Fire Co Food Trailer
Vendors: bags, baked goods, bath & body, bonsai, candles, chef specialties, clothing, cosmetics, crafts, gourmet sauces, hand wrap cigars, honey, jellies, jewelry, kettle korn, maple syrup/maple products, personal defense products, pet treats, soaps, sweets, tie dye, travel, wine items and more.
Exhibitors: animal rescue, basement waterproofing, baths, dental, financial planning, generators, Harley motorcycles, health & wellness, hearing, home improvement and restoration, insurance, investing, kitchens, plumbing/HVAC, quad runners, travel, veterinary, water conditioning/
Saturday, September 16 on the soccer fields at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1530 Augsburg Drive, Hilltown, PA 18927 from Noon until 6 PM, rain or shine.
Tickets $20 advance. At the gate $30; designated driver $5; age 13 and over $4; under 12 free
Tickets may be purchased online at www.hilltownfirerescue.org, from any member of the Fire Company or by mail to Hilltown Twp Vol Fire Co. PO Box 231, Line Lexington, PA 18932
Contact: Mike Dowse 215-453-2051 email: miked@hilltownfirerescue.org
Mike Dowse
***@hilltownfirerescue.org
