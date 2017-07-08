News By Tag
2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features Groundskeeper William Butler
This 3-day event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Bill Butler is the former Groundskeeper for the MLB and MIB Teams Lehigh Valley Ironpigs, Trenton Thunder, New York Mets, Lakewood Blue Claws, Myrtle Beach Pelicans, and Kansas City Royals. In 1990, Butler started his career as a groundskeeper and for the following 15 years has built up an impressive resume of work in professional baseball. He worked six years at the Major League level and earned five Groundskeeper of the Year awards. He even built a field from scratch with two separate start up operations.
For years, Bill dried off the mound after rain and reset the infield during the seventh-inning stretch, as well as many other duties behind the scenes. In 2006, he became the groundskeeper of the Connecticut Defenders after working as the head groundskeeper of the New York Mets for two years. Before that, he worked in the Eastern League with the Orioles in 1998 and left at the end of the year to work as the head groundskeeper for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
Bill enjoys sharing his knowledge to improve sports fields for youth around the country. His presentation "Ballfield Maintenance for Coaches: Work Smarter, Not Harder" will be offered multiple times throughout the day on Friday, January 12, 2018. Bill will discuss how to best build and maintain skinned areas and mounds as well as the effective use of infield conditioners.
Learn firsthand baseball insights from William Butler. . Registration now open at http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
