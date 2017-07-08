News By Tag
Rotary Announces New District Governor for 2017-2018, Dr. Hamsa Thota of St. Simons Island
Rotary District 6920, which covers central, south central, southeast and coastal Georgia, elected Dr. Hamsa Thota of the St. Simons Island Rotary Club as the new District Governor.
Dr. Thota has been a member of the St. Simons Island Rotary Club since 1978 and served as the club's president in 1983-1984. In 1985, Dr. Thota received the Rotary International District 6920 Governor's New Club Builder Award after he started the Rotary Clubs of Jekyll Island and Camden County.
As the District Governor, Dr. Thota will voluntarily strive to engage and inspire 3200 Rotary members and promote Rotary values in local communities throughout District 6920. The theme for the 2017-2018 Rotary year is "Making a Difference."
Dr. Thota is determined to do just that, noting "We have a team of Rotarian volunteers who are committed to humanitarian service and have tremendous plans for District 6920. This is going to be a year of dedicated efforts to strengthen our clubs, make significant local impacts and improve awareness of the real impact Rotarians make every day in each of the 63 communities they live in. We will work together to do good and make a difference both locally and globally."
Dr. Thota currently serves as the president of Innovation Business Development, Inc. (IBD), an innovation management training and consulting company. His company helps client organizations to sustain growth with new products and services.
Prior to his election as District Governor, Dr. Thota worked for Rich Products Corporation R&D for 25 years and practiced consulting and training on new product development and innovation performance management for 17 years. Dr. Thota received his Ph.D. in Food Science and Dairy Manufacturing from the University of Georgia.
Dr. Thota encourages everyone in District 6920 to consider becoming involved with his or her local Rotary club. For more information on Dr. Thota and Rotary District 6920, please visit http://www.rotarydistrict6920.net/
Hamsa Thota, New Rotary District Governor[/caption]
ABOUT ROTARY DISTRICT 6920
Rotarians are volunteers who work locally and internationally to combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, provide education and job training, promote peace and eradicate polio under the motto "Service Above Self." District 6920 consists of 64 clubs with a membership of over 3,200 Rotary Members with multiple clubs in cities scattered throughout central, south central, southeast and coastal Georgia Georgia including Macon, Augusta, Valdosta, Brunswick, Camden County, Tift County and Savannah. District 6920 embraced a goal along with Rotary International, to eliminate polio from the planet.
ABOUT ROTARY INTERNATIONAL
The world's first service club, the Rotary Club of Chicago, Illinois, USA, was formed on 23 February 1905 by Paul P. Harris. The name "Rotary" derived from the early practice of rotating meetings among members' offices. As Rotary grew, its mission expanded beyond serving the professional and social interests of club members. Rotarians began pooling their resources and contributing their talents to help serve communities in need. The organization's dedication to this ideal is best expressed in its principal motto: Service Above Self.
An endowment fund, set up by Rotarians in 1917 "for doing good in the world," became a not-for-profit corporation known as The Rotary Foundation in 1928. Ambassadorial Scholarships, launched in 1947, was the Foundation's first program. In 1985, Rotary made a historic commitment to immunize all of the world's children against polio. Working in partnership with nongovernmental organizations and national governments through its PolioPlus program, Rotary is the largest private-sector contributor to the global polio eradication campaign.
Today, over 1.2 million Rotarians belong to 35,000+ Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries.
