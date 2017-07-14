News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Western Conference Expansion with Vanquish FC
Irvine, Calif.-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2017 Fall Season
Based in Irvine, Calif., Vanquish FC will begin UPSL play in the Western Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Vanquish FC is a exciting new club based out of Irvine, Calif., with a big vision for success led by owner Jefferson Keith Langley. Jefferson's background in the game is going to create a culture of success. In fact, we can already see the results that Vanquish FC is getting off the field and these off-the-field results are going to translate to on-the-field results. We welcome Vanquish FC to the UPSL and wish the club the best of luck in the upcoming Fall Season as they prepare to kick off."
Vanquish FC was founded by Jefferson Keith Langley, a writer, director and producer of film and television, and owner of ABETHIA, a multi-media company.
Vanquish FC Owner and Head Coach Jefferson Keith Langley said, "I like what the UPSL is doing and what it's all about, and I think this is the right place for what I want to focus on and what I want to do with this football club."
Langley was born and raised near Dallas, Tex., was an all-state player at Plano (Tex.) Newman Smith High School. He moved to Southern California in the 1990s to chase his Hollywood dreams, all while continuing to play pro development soccer.
"I have a different mindset about things and football," Langley said. "I've had coaching from a lot of difference countries (and) and we want to have a class club and bring a mindfulness to what we're doing."
Vanquish FC is sponsored by ENTENTE HOMES, an Irvine-based real estate firm. ENTENTE HOMES founder Mary Lou Espinoza will serve as Vanquish FC's Board of Directors.
The team is exploring venue options in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will announce its upcoming game schedule.
About Vanquish Football Club
Vanquish Football Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Irvine, Calif. and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Vanquish FC will begin play in the UPSL's Western Conference.
Founded in 2017, Vanquish FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Jefferson Keith Langley
Direct: 323-829-6549
Email: info@vanquishfc.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
