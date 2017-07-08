 
Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098

2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON Assistant Coach Trip Couch

 
 
Trip Couch
Trip Couch
 
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 11 to 13, 2018 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Trip Couch of University of Houston as well Michigan, Long Beach State, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches who will be presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.

This 3-day event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.

For seven seasons, Trip Couch has worked at University of Houston and was named an assistant coach on July 8, 2010 and also currently serves as Houston Baseball's recruiting coordinator. He is responsible for coaching the outfielders and catchers as well as implementing the short game offensively. In addition, he coordinates the offense with Coach Whitting and performs administrative duties, including travel and scheduling. He also served as both a first base and third base coach during his time at UH.

Before his time at Houston, Couch served as an assistant at Texas in 2001, coordinating team travel, NCAA practice logs, and team scheduling, while performing duties as the first-base coach before joining the Arizona Diamondbacks as a scout in 2002. In 1995, Couch was the marketing and promotions coordinator for the Cougar baseball and football programs. He was also assistant coach at Louisiana-Lafayette from 1991-92 and served as a student assistant and bullpen catcher for the Cougars from 1987-1990.

In 1999, Couch was a member of the Team USA coaching staff. He coached the Area Code Games and served on the staff of the Pony Team at the Tournament of Stars where the 18U USA National Team was selected.

Learn firsthand baseball insights from legendary Trip Couch. Register at http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/events/2018-in... the 2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic. For more information, call (973) 921.0400 today!

Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
Source:
***@insidebaseball.com
Baseball, Baseball Coaches, Baseball Clinic
Sports
Cherry Hill - New Jersey - United States
Events
Click to Share