Treatibles Selects Whitegate PR Inc. as Agency of Record
Treatibles, an industry leader in hemp sourced phytocannabinoid rich (PCR) chews, oils and gel caps for pets, selects boutique public relations firm Whitegate PR Inc. as their agency of record.
Treatibles products all contain phytocannabinoid rich oil extracted from whole plant medicinal grade hemp grown in the USA. In addition to cannabidiol, one of the most therapeutic compounds, several other phytocannabinoids as well as terpenes are included creating what is known as the entourage effect, providing a full spectrum of benefits for pets. Treatibles products are legal to sell in and ship to all 50 states.
Phytocannabinoids are very effective in bringing balance to pets suffering from a myriad of conditions including anxiety, separation anxiety, arthritis, inflammation and pain/pain amelioration, inappetence, mobility issues, cancer, epilepsy, end of life comfort, and more.
This is because all animals have an endocannabinoid system that assists in maintaining the physiological, neurological and immunological systems of the body. If there is a deficiency of endocannabinoid production, the system's multiple receptors will utilize the addition of phytocannabinoids to help create balance and provide support for relaxing, repairing or restoring.
Not all hemp-derived products for pets are created equal; however, Treatibles goes above and beyond to ensure the efficacy and safety of all of their products. Treatibles third party lab test at every stage, from the raw materials to the finished product.
"As far as we know, we are the only company producing phytocannabinoid products for pets that can quantify the exact milligrams of cannabidiol in every chew, dropper bottle and gel cap. In addition, we test to ensure our products are free of bio-contaminants and heavy metals," says Julianna Carella, CEO and Founder of Treatibles.
According to a recent customer survey, anxiety is the number one reason Treatibles is provided to pets. Whether an animal companion is anxious from thunderstorms, fireworks, travel, separation, etc. – stocking up on Treatibles is a must!
About Treatibles: Established in 2013, Treatibles was the first company to create phytocannabinoid rich hemp oil infused chews for pets. Proud to be part of the larger health freedom movement, Treatibles embraces the values of compassionate care, quality ingredients, safe access, and lab testing. Founder and CEO Julianna Carella believes that transparency and education are vital to success. The company shares vast amounts of information and resources about products and ingredients so customers are privy to the same knowledge. For more information, visit: https://www.treatibles.com.
About Whitegate PR: Whitegate PR specializes in delivering multifaceted marketing and strategic public relations campaigns, effective in reaching target audiences to meet - and exceed - client's goals. Whitegate PR aims to bring each organization's market share to the next level, providing creative strategies and solutions unique to each company. For more on Whitegate PR visit www.whitegatepr.com.
