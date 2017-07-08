 
Weekly hotels Launched Search And Price Comparison Website For Extended Stay Bookers

Weekly hotels launched a website to search and compare the prices of a range of hotels for extended stay.
 
 
NEW YORK - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Responding to the needs of an ignored niche, Hotel Booking Website Comparison system dedicated to extended stays for the global travel and tourism industry, Weekly Hotels has been launched to help its users find the best weekly hotel deals with their easy to use online price comparison search engine. As a new entrant, Weekly Hotels' services will focus on a niche that is usually ignored because most hotel comparison websites on daily hotel stay rates and deals combined with their customer-focused way of doing business will allow the platform to capture a unique and substantial position in the market.

According to the details shared by the spokesperson of the Weekly Hotels, the company's services address a problem that many travelers have to face when planning an extended trip: the high cost of extended lodgings and lack of affordable choices because frankly, most travelers spend more than just a day or two on a trip or vacation and daily charges can get extremely expensive even on the deals. The spokesperson for the website said, "Here at Weekly Hotels.com, we have partnered with best hotels locally and internationally with the aim of giving you the best weekly rates and extended stay hotel discounts. We have combined through all types of accommodations including,

·         Boutique accommodations and well-known brands,

·         Traditional guesthouses to modern apartments

·         And more

We have assembled a database of the places to stay. By booking your extended hotel stay with us, you will surely find the best hotel deals. We are dedicated to maintaining plenty of new offers to assist you in saving more."

The Weekly Hotels (https://www.weeklyhotels.com/) have dedicated a lot of time and effort into establishing a large database of hotel deals and rates. Right now, the platform offers a choice of millions of Hotel Deals, from over thousands of Hotels, to destinations around the world and their database is only growing. Furthermore, the services are available for their users for free through the hotel deals search tools which is easy to use and provide deals, the ability to compare and book all through the website.

About Weekly Hotels.com:

Weekly Hotels.com is a one-stop online source to compare and book extended hotel deals. Through the company's extensive network of millions of hotel deals, global destinations, the platform bring its users the opportunity to secure the best deals in regards to affordability, style, proximity and comfort level. For more information, please visit: https://www.weeklyhotels.com/

Tags:Weekly Hotels, Extended stay hoels, Hotel comparision site
Industry:Travel
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Services
