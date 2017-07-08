Wings of Destiny Release Brave New World Video for Upcoming Single and Album

Power Metal band Wings of Destiny have signed with Melodic Revolution Records for their upcoming album Brave New World Due out late fall

-- Melodic Revolution Records is very excited to be working with Wings of Destiny for the release of "Brave New World."Wings of Destiny, previously called Destiny, is a Power Metal band from Costa Rica formed in late 2013 by vocalist Anton Darusso and bassist Bryan S. Molina, with strong influences from bands like Angra, Helloween and Rhapsody, among others. The band's first release Time (2015) received an award for Best Metal Album in 2016 presented by ACAM: Association of Composers and Musical Authors of Costa Rica.Artwork: Caio Caldas (Brazil)Brave New World video and production creditsRecorded at Studios BushidoMastered at Drygvae StudiosMix & Sound Engineering Destinty Juan Pablo Calvo (Costa Rica)Mastering Aleksei Stetsyuk (Belorussia)Studios Bushido – Costa Rica & Drygvae Studios- BelorussiaProduced by: AntonDarusso, Alejandro Amador & Cristian JimenezCo-produced by: Juan Pablo CalvoOrchestral arrangements:Anton DarussoSong arrangements:Anton Darusso, Juan Pablo Calvo and Wings of DestinyVideo by: 351 Studios, NY, USToday Wings of Destiny release "Brave New World" a lyrical video from their upcoming album "Brave New World," it's also the first single to be released on July 21st via all popular digital retailers worldwide. Brave New World was originally released in1988 by the Russian band Kruiz.Wings of Destiny Is.Anton Darusso – VocalsAlejandro Amador – KeyboardsDani Chaves – GuitarCristian Jiménez – GuitarEmil Minott – BassRoberto Ulloa – Drums"In the song Brave New World, humankind's mistakes have finally destroyed the Earth. Only a few are saved and seek a brave new world to live in and start a new life"FacebookMelodic Revolution Records Profilehttp://mrrmusic.com/wings-of-destiny/Press & Media ContactAlejandro Amadorbandestinycr@gmail.comNick KatonaInfo@melodicrevolutionrecords.comManagerJairo Delgado Vargasjaidel123@gmail.comtel: (506)60910220Booking AgentEduardo Marenco Chaseeduardomarenco@yahoo.comphone: 00521 5513395898Metal Union Productions (Mexico)