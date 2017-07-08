News By Tag
Wings of Destiny Release Brave New World Video for Upcoming Single and Album
Power Metal band Wings of Destiny have signed with Melodic Revolution Records for their upcoming album Brave New World Due out late fall
Wings of Destiny, previously called Destiny, is a Power Metal band from Costa Rica formed in late 2013 by vocalist Anton Darusso and bassist Bryan S. Molina, with strong influences from bands like Angra, Helloween and Rhapsody, among others. The band's first release Time (2015) received an award for Best Metal Album in 2016 presented by ACAM: Association of Composers and Musical Authors of Costa Rica.
Artwork: Caio Caldas (Brazil)
Brave New World video and production credits
Recorded at Studios Bushido
Mastered at Drygvae Studios
Mix & Sound Engineering Destinty Juan Pablo Calvo (Costa Rica)
Mastering Aleksei Stetsyuk (Belorussia)
Produced by: AntonDarusso, Alejandro Amador & Cristian Jimenez
Co-produced by: Juan Pablo Calvo
Orchestral arrangements:
Song arrangements:
Video Link https://youtu.be/
Video by: 351 Studios, NY, US
Today Wings of Destiny release "Brave New World" a lyrical video from their upcoming album "Brave New World," it's also the first single to be released on July 21st via all popular digital retailers worldwide. Brave New World was originally released in1988 by the Russian band Kruiz.
Wings of Destiny Is.
Anton Darusso – Vocals
Alejandro Amador – Keyboards
Dani Chaves – Guitar
Cristian Jiménez – Guitar
Emil Minott – Bass
Roberto Ulloa – Drums
"In the song Brave New World, humankind's mistakes have finally destroyed the Earth. Only a few are saved and seek a brave new world to live in and start a new life"
https://www.facebook.com/
http://mrrmusic.com/
Alejandro Amador
bandestinycr@
Nick Katona
Info@melodicrevolutionrecords.com
Jairo Delgado Vargas
jaidel123@gmail.com
tel: (506)60910220
Eduardo Marenco Chase
eduardomarenco@
phone: 00521 5513395898
Metal Union Productions (Mexico)
***@melodicrevolutionrecords.com
