Why Amazing Lash Studio Carmel Valley has Mastered the Eyelash Extension Techique?

As One of The Fastest Growing Eyelash Extension Franchises Our Work Speaks For Itself!

Amazing Lash Studio

Contact

Charge Media Group

***@chargemediagroup.com Charge Media Group

End

-- Why do women and men love Amazing Lash Studio in Carmel Valley?Our San Diego location offers clients the chance to feel beautiful at an affordable price. Eyelash extensions can range from $150 - $250 but our introductory offer is only $79.99!The benefits of trying Amazing Lash is our patented application process. Our lash stylists undergo a comprehensive 72-hour training program in addition to their professional training as a licensed esthetician or cosmetologist. During your appointment, a stylist will use sealed tweezers that have been washed clean, sterilized and soaked in a disinfection solution. If you have sensitive skin, we won't just apply your lashes like most lash salons do. We will offer a patch test to determine your tolerance for our adhesive. Where ever you go be sure they are licensed and have a clean work space!Once you try Amazing Lash Studio's eyelash extensions you will look noticeably different and your friends will be dying to know your secret!Try us today at 3840 Valley Centre Drive Suite 606 San Diego, CA 92130 or call (858) 753-9188.