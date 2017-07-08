News By Tag
Magician Brings World of Illusion to Houston Stage
'Astonishment Artist' Mat LaVore to Showcase Magic, Mind Reading, Hypnosis at Event
"Magic & Mystery" showcases 90 minutes of LaVore's revolutionary magic, mind reading and hypnosis. The public show will be held in downtown Houston at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 28 at the Ballroom at Bayou Place (500 Texas Avenue). Doors will open at 7 p.m. for food and drinks.
Details about the show, including a show description and demo video, can be found at magicshowhouston.com.
At Magic & Mystery, the audience will witness LaVore swallow needles, hypnotize people to forget their own names and even predict the future in an entertaining showcase of mystery arts guaranteed to leave even the most discerning audiences astonished.
According to LaVore, his Houston appearance has been a long time in the making.
"We've been looking at bringing Magic & Mystery to Houston for a few years now, so I'm really excited to finally have it come together," he said. "Houston is such a great city. I'm really looking forward to showing people a different kind of magic and hypnosis show. Magic & Mystery blends magic, mentalism, and hypnosis into a kind of mystery arts variety show that I think is going to be something really different than anything people have ever seen before."
For tickets and information, go to http://www.eventbrite.com/
Learn more about astonishment artist Mat LaVore at matlavore.com. Follow LaVore on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Matt LaVore
561-818-0591
info@matlavore.com
