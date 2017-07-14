News By Tag
Navy Veteran and Recording Artist Doe Boy Cutty Signs with Bungalo Records/UMGD
"As a former Navy Veteran myself, I'm especially proud to have another Navy man amongst the ranks of the Bungalo family with lyrical skills to match," says Robert (Leo) Rodgers, SVP of Bungalo Records.
Doe Boy Cutty's manager Nicole Clark is from Virginia's Hampton Roads area. Nicole is one of the first African-American female managers alongside her managing partner Alex Sunkins from their hometown of Norfolk, Virginia to get a US Navy Veteran a distribution deal with Bungalo/ UMGD.
When asked about her vision for Doe Boy Cutty, Clark shared: "Be good at what you do and make an impact so great that even when you are gone, your absence will be felt."
During his career in the military, Doe Boy Cutty joined the United States Navy traveling around the world. His experiences in meeting people from various cultures during his world travels is the subject of his songwriting where he shares his perspective on the beauty of all races and cultures.
As a performer and recording artist, Doe Boy Cutty started out working open mic shows in Virginia. This led to his talent standing out and his progressive movement on the concert circuit. He soon found himself as an opening act on stage for artists including Jagged Edge, Ginuwine, Case, and Donell Jones.
His achievements can be linked to multi-Platinum Chris Knoxx, Multi-platinum Raw Noxx as well as receiving the Best Rapper award at the East Coast Awards and he has been featured in Coast 2 Coast Magazine. He is currently working on a single and music video scheduled to be announced soon.
Doe Boy Cutty on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/
For more information, please visit:
Doe Boy Cutty @USADoeBoyCutty)
Twitter @USADoeBoyCutty
IG: @usadoeboycutty
Facebook: Doe Boy Cutty
Label Contact
Robert (Leo) Rodgers
SVP of Bungalo Records/UMGD.
E: leo@bungalorecords.com
Media Contact
AWJ Platinum PR
***@awjplatinum.com
Page Updated Last on: Jul 14, 2017