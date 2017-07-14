 
News By Tag
* Bungalo Records
* Hip Hop News
* Navy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098

Navy Veteran and Recording Artist Doe Boy Cutty Signs with Bungalo Records/UMGD

 
 
Doe Boy Cutty
Doe Boy Cutty
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bungalo Records
Hip Hop News
Navy

Industry:
Music

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Features

LOS ANGELES - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Navy Veteran and recording artist Doe Boy Cutty has signed a distribution deal with Bungalo Records/UMGD. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, Doe Boy Cutty is a multi-talented rapper and entertainer with the versatility to rap over various styles of music including rock, jazz and country music.

"As a former Navy Veteran myself, I'm especially proud to have another Navy man amongst the ranks of the Bungalo family with lyrical skills to match," says Robert (Leo) Rodgers, SVP of Bungalo Records.

Doe Boy Cutty's manager Nicole Clark is from Virginia's Hampton Roads area. Nicole is one of the first African-American female managers alongside her managing partner Alex Sunkins from their hometown of Norfolk, Virginia to get a US Navy Veteran a distribution deal with Bungalo/ UMGD.

When asked about her vision for Doe Boy Cutty, Clark shared: "Be good at what you do and make an impact so great that even when you are gone, your absence will be felt."

During his career in the military, Doe Boy Cutty joined the United States Navy traveling around the world. His experiences in meeting people from various cultures during his world travels is the subject of his songwriting where he shares his perspective on the beauty of all races and cultures.

As a performer and recording artist, Doe Boy Cutty started out working open mic shows in Virginia. This led to his talent standing out and his progressive movement on the concert circuit. He soon found himself as an opening act on stage for artists including Jagged Edge, Ginuwine, Case, and Donell Jones.

His achievements can be linked to multi-Platinum Chris Knoxx, Multi-platinum Raw Noxx as well as receiving the Best Rapper award at the East Coast Awards and he has been featured in Coast 2 Coast Magazine. He is currently working on a single and music video scheduled to be announced soon.

Doe Boy Cutty on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user92490388


For more information, please visit:

Doe Boy Cutty @USADoeBoyCutty)

Twitter @USADoeBoyCutty

IG: @usadoeboycutty

Facebook: Doe Boy Cutty

Label Contact

Robert (Leo) Rodgers

SVP of Bungalo Records/UMGD.

E: leo@bungalorecords.com

Media Contact
AWJ Platinum PR
***@awjplatinum.com
End
Source:
Email:***@awjplatinum.com Email Verified
Tags:Bungalo Records, Hip Hop News, Navy
Industry:Music
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 14, 2017
AWJ Platinum PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share