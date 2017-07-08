News By Tag
Affirming Its Laser-Focused Commitment to Support Special Educators Rethink First Becomes Rethink Ed
Rebrand Reflects Rethink Ed's Core Mission to Position Special Educators, Students, and Families for Success.
According to Frezza, "Rethink was one of the first in the country to develop a comprehensive suite of tools designed for special educators and administrators. Like these dedicated professionals, we too are committed to ensuring every student develops the academic, behavioral, and social/emotional skills needed to succeed in school, and throughout life. Our new name, Rethink Ed more clearly reflects our company's logical evolution from Rethink First to the education-focused entity it is today."
From California to New York to Tasmania, Australia, hundreds of school districts currently use Rethink Ed's cloud-based tools and support networks to support learners with disabilities and the educators who teach them.
ABOUT RETHINK ED:
Rethink Ed combines the power of technology and research to deliver innovative, scalable and evidence-based instructional materials and supports for learners with disabilities. The comprehensive suite of tools ensures that every student develops the academic, behavioral and social/emotional skills needed to succeed in school, at work, and in life. Rethink Ed positions educators, students, and families for success.
