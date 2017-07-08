Affirming Its Laser-Focused Commitment to Support Special Educators Rethink First Becomes Rethink Ed

Rebrand Reflects Rethink Ed's Core Mission to Position Special Educators, Students, and Families for Success.

-- NEW YORK, NY -- Underscoring its commitment to delivering innovative, scalable, and evidenced-based support to educators of students with disabilities, Rethink First is now Rethink Ed."This rebranding,"says Diana Frezza, Rethink Ed Senior Vice President, "marks our organization's logical evolution as a most trusted name in special education and affirms our pledge to deliver access to real-world educational tools to every school district worldwide."According to Frezza, "Rethink was one of the first in the country to develop a comprehensive suite of tools designed for special educators and administrators. Like these dedicated professionals, we too are committed to ensuring every student develops the academic, behavioral, and social/emotional skills needed to succeed in school, and throughout life. Our new name, Rethink Ed more clearly reflects our company's logical evolution from Rethink First to the education-focused entity it is today."From California to New York to Tasmania, Australia, hundreds of school districts currently use Rethink Ed's cloud-based tools and support networks to support learners with disabilities and the educators who teach them.Rethink Ed combines the power of technology and research to deliver innovative, scalable and evidence-based instructional materials and supports for learners with disabilities. The comprehensive suite of tools ensures that every student develops the academic, behavioral and social/emotional skills needed to succeed in school, at work, and in life. Rethink Ed positions educators, students, and families for success.