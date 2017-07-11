 
Industry News





Affordable Dental Implants Come to West Chester

Affordable Dental Solutions has brought affordable dental implants to West Chester.
 
 
Affordable Dental Solutions has opened its newest office in West Chester, PA.
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) has brought affordable, quality dental implants to West Chester. The practice already has three other locations in Eastern Pennsylvania, but this new location in Chester County will provide residents of Philadelphia, Exton, Wilmington, and beyond with affordable tooth replacement options.

Dental implants in West Chester start at only $2,000, which is a fraction of the price other dental offices in Chester County charge. This low price even includes the abutment and crown, which add a finished look to a patient's smile.

"We've helped thousands of patients from across Eastern Pennsylvania smile brighter with dental implants," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther of ADS Implants in West Chester.

In addition to dental implants, dentures are also offered by the dentist in West Chester. To learn more about the affordable dental care ADS is bringing to Chester County and the nearby Philadelphia area, request an appointment today: http://www.westchester-implants.com/appointment.html.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.westchester-implants.com/.

Source:Affordable Dental Solutions
Email:***@affordabledentalsolutions.com
Tags:Dental Implants West Chester, Dentures West Chester, Dentist In West Chester
Industry:Health
Location:West Chester - Pennsylvania - United States
