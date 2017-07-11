News By Tag
Affordable Dental Implants Come to West Chester
Affordable Dental Solutions has brought affordable dental implants to West Chester.
Dental implants in West Chester start at only $2,000, which is a fraction of the price other dental offices in Chester County charge. This low price even includes the abutment and crown, which add a finished look to a patient's smile.
"We've helped thousands of patients from across Eastern Pennsylvania smile brighter with dental implants," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther of ADS Implants in West Chester.
In addition to dental implants, dentures are also offered by the dentist in West Chester. To learn more about the affordable dental care ADS is bringing to Chester County and the nearby Philadelphia area, request an appointment today: http://www.westchester-
About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-
