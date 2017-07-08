News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Advantages of Hard Money Loans
But, the advantages of hard money loans can easily outweigh any downsides for the following reasons:
• Super rapid funding. If you've obtained a traditional mortgage before, you know full well that gut wrenching feeling and all the hand wringing that comes with it. There's seemingly no end to the paperwork, red tape, and other requests and requirements. But with hard money loans, lenders act much, much faster. The reason is simple: there's no bureaucracy and lenders instead just concentrate on the liquidation value of the property. In other words, if the property claims a solid value, private lenders act quickly to provide financing.
• Flexible terms. Another big obstacle to getting a traditional loan from a mainstreet bank is there's always a catch. Whether it's the interest rate, points, larger down payment, longer employment history, or other factors, eventually, there's a catch. But with hard money loans, private lenders have the freedom to structure debt instruments which are more mutually beneficial to both parties. That's a huge benefit, particularly to borrowers who enjoy more flexibility.
• No prepayment penalties. One very unattractive and expensive feature of traditional loans are prepayment penalties. So, things go really well and you want to amortize it at a faster pace or all at once. But, when you inquire about doing so, you learn you'll pay hefty prepayment penalties. However, with hard money loans, there are no prepayment penalties holding you back when you're ready to pay it off and move on to the next thing.
• Approval when traditional lenders decline. Traditional lenders don't cozy up to the risk that comes with a property flip. But, private lenders see opportunity and make loans available for these types of situations.
•
• Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLC was formed back in 2003 by Bruce Myles with the thought that many good, hard working business owners were not getting the Banking Services they needed to survive, maintain and grow their business. This was due to the restrictions on banks (FDIC) or banks not willing to take a chance on their own customers and communities (or Lazy Loan Officers)!!For help getting Texas commercial loans, contact http://www.proactivelendinggroup.com
Contact
Proactive Lending Group
***@proactivelendinggroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse