 
News By Tag
* Texas Hard Money Loans
* Tx Hard Money Lenders
* Texas Commercial Lenders
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Antonio
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098


The Advantages of Hard Money Loans

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Texas Hard Money Loans
* Tx Hard Money Lenders
* Texas Commercial Lenders

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* San Antonio - Texas - US

SAN ANTONIO - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Per Bruce Myles, owner and founder of Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLC,"a Texas Commercial Lender,"Now, if there are benefits to hard money loans, you're right to guess there are downsides. However, these aren't a big deal. One small disadvantage is these involve typically higher interest rates but are short-term, anyway. That means another tiny disadvantage is private loans aren't long-term debt instruments. Additionally, this type of financing usually requires a big down payment, ranging from 25 to 35 percent.

But, the advantages of hard money loans can easily outweigh any downsides for the following reasons:

• Super rapid funding. If you've obtained a traditional mortgage before, you know full well that gut wrenching feeling and all the hand wringing that comes with it. There's seemingly no end to the paperwork, red tape, and other requests and requirements. But with hard money loans, lenders act much, much faster. The reason is simple: there's no bureaucracy and lenders instead just concentrate on the liquidation value of the property. In other words, if the property claims a solid value, private lenders act quickly to provide financing.
• Flexible terms. Another big obstacle to getting a traditional loan from a mainstreet bank is there's always a catch. Whether it's the interest rate, points, larger down payment, longer employment history, or other factors, eventually, there's a catch. But with hard money loans, private lenders have the freedom to structure debt instruments which are more mutually beneficial to both parties. That's a huge benefit, particularly to borrowers who enjoy more flexibility.
• No prepayment penalties. One very unattractive and expensive feature of traditional loans are prepayment penalties. So, things go really well and you want to amortize it at a faster pace or all at once. But, when you inquire about doing so, you learn you'll pay hefty prepayment penalties. However, with hard money loans, there are no prepayment penalties holding you back when you're ready to pay it off and move on to the next thing.
• Approval when traditional lenders decline. Traditional lenders don't cozy up to the risk that comes with a property flip. But, private lenders see opportunity and make loans available for these types of situations.

• Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLC was formed back in 2003 by Bruce Myles with the thought that many good, hard working business owners were not getting the Banking Services they needed to survive,  maintain and grow their business. This was due to the restrictions on banks (FDIC) or banks not willing to take a chance on their own customers and communities (or Lazy Loan Officers)!!For help getting Texas commercial loans, contact http://www.proactivelendinggroup.com

Contact
Proactive Lending Group
***@proactivelendinggroup.com
End
Source:Bruce Myles,
Email:***@proactivelendinggroup.com
Tags:Texas Hard Money Loans, Tx Hard Money Lenders, Texas Commercial Lenders
Industry:Finance
Location:San Antonio - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DH management News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share