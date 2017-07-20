News By Tag
Climate Connect Launches India's First Daily Renewable Energy Tracker
In addition to the absolute generation, the 'Green Megawatt' report also includes the share of solar and wind power in the total generation and consumption of select states. This gives an idea to various stakeholders about the state of the power sector in each of those states. Any change in the solar and wind energy generation has direct impact on planned generation in the thermal power sector and give vital information about compliance of Renewable Purchase Obligation.
Another critical feature of this daily report is the day-ahead weather forecast. Currently, three parameters essential for solar power generators are included, these include – Temperature, Precipitation and Cloud Cover. The forecast data of these parameters is reported with a resolution of 1 hour; more detailed data is available in real-time directly to the clients of Climate Connect.
Climate Connect serves one of the leading solar IPPs in India by providing real-time forecast and scheduling solutions for around 500 MW capacities. Apart from these services required for compliance with the DSM regulations in various states, Climate Connect has also created a dedicated and customized analytics dashboard for the generator which give real-time information of plant parameters, comparison of forecasted and actual generation, and penalty, if any, incurred due to deviations.
'Green Megawatt' is published every day and subscribers can access the report through email and WhatsApp. Past issues of 'Green Megawatt' can be accessed at http://indiapowertrading.info/
About Climate Connect
Climate Connect works at the intersection of energy, software technology and artificial intelligence. We build real time data platforms and artificial intelligence driven models and algorithms for forecasting and automated decision making. We specialize in power, gas and emissions markets.
