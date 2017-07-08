News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Help your Feet-How to Make a Foot Spa
Here's a step by step guide for how to make a foot spa:
• Chose an oil, salt, or milk. Use peppermint if you need to revive your feet or lavender oil if you want to sooth your feet. Almond milk is a great choice if you want to soften your feet; while epsom salt is right for reducing swollen feet.
• Fill a large bowl with warm water. The water should be warm enough to do the job but not too hot or it will be counterproductive. The ideal temperature range for a foot bath is between 100 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit. At these temperatures, the warm water will increase blood flow, which will feel great on your feet.
• Soak your feet. Once you have an oil, salt, or milk, and a bowl of warm water, it's time to soak your feet for five to ten minutes. If you are trying to soften your feet, soak them for fifteen minutes.
• Dry your feet. After you finish soaking your feet, dry each foot thoroughly with a clean, soft towel. You can then clip your toenails, if needed.
• Massage your feet. After you dry your feet and clip your toenails, you should massage your feet, with a balm, cream, or exfoliate. Rub the balm, cream, or exfoliate over your feet and allow to soak into the skin.
• Remove any exfoliated skin. After you massage your feet, take some time to remove any exfoliated skin and then dry again with a towel.
• Rub moisturizer on your feet. To finish your foot spa treatment, rub moisturizer over your feet and allow to soak into the skin.
And that's it! You can repeat whenever you like to relieve foot pain, make your feet softer, or just for a little relaxation at the end of the day or after a busy week.
Dr. Bernard Danna has been a teaching physician for Houston area residency programs for more than 35 years and Dr. Teri Baker, DPM now serves as a teaching physician for the St. Joseph Medical Center residency program.
Together they provide the very best treatments for Houston Podiatry at http://houstonfamilyfootandankle.com
Contact
Houston Family Foot and Ankle
***@hot-listings.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse