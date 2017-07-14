 
Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098

Manooi's Artica crystal chandelier presented in National Salon 2017

 
 
Artica crystal chandelier in the entry hall of the exhibition
Artica crystal chandelier in the entry hall of the exhibition
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The exhibition of National Salon 2017 was opened in Műcsarnok under the name „All around us". The exhibition presents outstanding figures and diverse works of contemporary Hungarian applied arts and design to visitors. It focuses on showing the audience that design surrounds us, appears in our everyday life, even if we do not follow the process of how a creative idea turns into reality.

Countless fields of the profession are presented in this year's salon, as nearly 400 creators were invited for cooperation. Ernő Sára and József Scherer, curators of the exhibition, emphasized that such a comprehensive and significant event was organized 16 years ago last time. The rich and diverse exhibition material was arranged in 12 rooms according to the aspect of practical use.

At the exhibition, the exclusive Artica chandeliers of János Héder artist-designer are displayed as well. By time Artica has gained recognition in the world of international design and has become the iconic model and symbol of Manooi Light Creations.

The imposing Manooi models were exhibited in the entry hall of the exhibition, called „Parallel Stories". Here, those artists are presented who have already demonstrated their talent in their profession, and in parallel with them, are the work of promising young creators who have recently begun their career.

János Héder's bespoke creations are characterized by a cutting edge design that blends with the timelessness and elegance of the crystal. The composition of Artica chandeliers attracts the attention of every visitor stepping in. These models are eye-catching pieces of the hall and indispensable elements of the Salon.

We encourage everybody to visit the exhibition and experience it with your own eyes!

For more information about our products and exhibiton visit: https://www.manooi.com/ or http://mucsarnok.hu/exhibitions/exhibitions.php?mid=yTGJw...
Source:
Email:***@manooi.com Email Verified
