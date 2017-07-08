News By Tag
Zen Co-Works Announce Virtual office space opening in New Delhi
Zen Co-works is opening virtual office space at a premier location in South Delhi. The offices are in proximity of Nehru Place and South Extension Business hubs which means they are perfect as commercial address.
Moreover, there is a receptionist and answering services to make your professional experience better.
About Zen Co-works / ZenBusinessCentre.in
Zen Co-Works offers co-working spaces in Delhi to help the businesses flourish in a high-class environment. Located in the nation's capital, Zen business has been offering premier space where professionals can pursue business objectives in a fully serviced place. With over 75 years of global experience, Zen team understands the service requirement of Freelancers, Startups, Consultants, Finance and IT, and small to medium businesses.
Ever dreamt of having a commercial office at a premier location in South Delhi? Zen Co-works is here to make that dream come true. Now you can get a primere location printed as your address on business cards and website. Its proximity to Nehru Place and South Extension Business hubs make these virtual offices more profitable and easily accessible.
Along with a world-class environment, you also get other services like receptionist and answering services, one hour free meeting with tea and coffee services.
Contact
Raman Chauhan
Managar at Zen Co-Works
9810229254
info@zencoworks.in
