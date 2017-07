Zen Co-Works Announce Virtual office space opening in New Delhi

Zen Co-works is opening virtual office space at a premier location in South Delhi. The offices are in proximity of Nehru Place and South Extension Business hubs which means they are perfect as commercial address.

Zen- Virtual- office- in- Delhi

Contact

Raman Chauhan

Managar at Zen Co-Works

9810229254

info@zencoworks.in Raman ChauhanManagar at Zen Co-Works9810229254

End

-- The virtual office services provided by Zen co-works include premier defence colony South Delhi address printed on your letterhead, cards and website. Mail and courier services are also provided including sending, receiving and forwarding. One hour of free meeting space is also provided every month along with tea and coffee service.Moreover, there is a receptionist and answering services to make your professional experience better.Zen Co-Works offers co-working spaces in Delhi to help the businesses flourish in a high-class environment. Located in the nation's capital, Zen business has been offering premier space where professionals can pursue business objectives in a fully serviced place. With over 75 years of global experience, Zen team understands the service requirement of Freelancers, Startups, Consultants, Finance and IT, and small to medium businesses.Ever dreamt of having a commercial office at a premier location in South Delhi? Zen Co-works is here to make that dream come true. Now you can get a primere location printed as your address on business cards and website. Its proximity to Nehru Place and South Extension Business hubs make these virtual offices more profitable and easily accessible.Along with a world-class environment, you also get other services like receptionist and answering services, one hour free meeting with tea and coffee services.For More Details and Virtual service Visit: http://zenbusinesscentre.in/ virtual-offices- in-delhi-virt... Contact for Coworking Space: http://zenbusinesscentre.in/ coworking-spaces- in-delhi-zen...