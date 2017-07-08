News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dr. Angela Canfield Announces Donation Drive for Second Harvest Food Bank
Sandfly Family Dental and Premier Dental Designs to Hold July Donation Drive for Kids Cafe
Canfield invites the community to deliver nonperishable food items including peanut butter, granola bars, peanut butter crackers, mac and cheese, cereal, juice boxes and water to either dental office from Friday, July 14, through Friday, August 18, during office hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The donations will be presented to the Kids Cafe in August.
Kids Cafe is a program of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia that provides children who are at-risk for hunger with a safe haven during the school year where they can get a nutritious dinner, tutoring and homework assistance. Its services are proven to increase the likelihood that these children complete their education and participate in extra-curricular activities.
"When I look at my young daughter, who is healthy and well fed, I cannot imagine how heartbreaking it would be to not have the means to feed her," Canfield said. "It takes so little to make a big difference for these children, both in the here and now and for the rest of their lives."
According to the Centers for Disease Control, healthy eating in childhood and adolescence is important for proper growth and development and can prevent various health conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, osteoporosis, iron deficiency and dental cavities.
The Georgia Food Bank estimates that over 700,000 Georgia children live in households without adequate food. Kids Cafe originated in Savannah, Georgia, in 1989 to combat this problem, and it now serves more than 3,200 children each day at one of its sites in Appling, Bulloch, Chatham, Evans, Liberty, Tattnall and Wayne counties.
Kids Cafe is nationally recognized for its balanced evening meals and the mentoring opportunities it offers the children it serves.
Food items can be dropped off at Premier Dental Designs, located at 5871 Highway 21 South in Rincon, and Sandfly Family Dental at 7360 Skidaway, Rd Suite 2 in Savannah.
For more information on the donation drive, visit http://www.premierdentaldesigns.com/
ABOUT PREMIER DENTAL DESIGNS AND SANDFLY FAMILY DENTAL
Dr. Angela Canfield is licensed by the Georgia Board of Dentistry and the National Board of Dentists. She practices at and owns two dental offices: Premier Dental Designs located in Rincon, GA, 5871 HWY 21 South, and Sandfly Family Dental in the Norwood Market in Savannah, GA. Both offices provide Family/Preventative Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, Restorative Dentistry, Orthodontic Dentistry, Digital X-Rays, E4D One Day Crowns, Electronic Claims, Intra Oral Camera and Paperless Charting. The offices are open Monday through Friday and offer evening appointments. For more information, call 912.826.4037 or visit http://www.premierdentaldesigns.com/
For more information, contact:
Angela C. Canfield DDS
molar799@yahoo.com
912-713-1398 Cell
912-826-4037 office
Media inquiries, contact:
Cecilia Russo
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912-665-0005
info@crussomarketing.com
Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc.
912-844-9990
marjorie@carriagetradepr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse