Leadership Southeast Georgia Announces Graduating Class of 2017

 
 
Listed Under

SAVANNAH, Ga. - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2017 class of Leadership Southeast Georgia is graduating after five months of training. Leadership Southeast Georgia is a regional program designed to prepare community leaders to effectively promote positive growth and improve the quality of life in the Southeast Georgia Coastal Region.

Each of the graduates lives or works within Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties, which collectively make up Georgia's Coastal Region.

This year, the 28 members of 2017's class spent one weekend a month traveling to surrounding counties to learn about the impact of local issues such as healthcare, education, economic development and transportation.

Listed by county, the graduates of the LSEGA Class of 2017 are:

BRYAN:
Brad Brookshire, Ameris Bank
John Petrino, Georgia Ports Authority
Gary Sanchez, AT&T
Christy Sherman, Richmond Hill CVB

BULLOCH:
Lori Grice, Lori Grice Photography
Kendria Lee, Georgia Southern University

CAMDEN:
Terry Landreth, Camden Bicycle Center

CHATHAM:
Charles Bowen, The Bowen Law Group
Carol Coppola, Sun Trust
Alfred McGuire, Woodville Tompkins Technical & Career High School
Chris Nowicki, Gulfstream
Lynn Tootle, Gro-Masters
Mike Tucker, Coastal Workforce Services
Mark Wilcox, Seacrest Partners
Jennifer Abshire, Abshire PR

EFFINGHAM:
Sheila Burtz, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
Phillip Scroggin, Hargray
Ryan Thompson, Thomas & Hutton

EVANS:
Randy Mayfield, Georgia Power

GLYNN:
Heard Galis, Phillipps Galis Insurance
Tonya Miller, Glynn County
Joey Strength, Hunter Maclean
Rick Townsend, College & Career Academy
Shauntia Lewis, Habitat for Humanity

LIBERTY:
Chuck Moss, U.S. Army Garrison Fort, Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield
David Southerland, U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield

MCINTOSH:
Mandy Harrison, Darien-McIntosh County Chamber

The Sack Company (SACK) was the Leadership Sponsor of the class this year. Presenting sponsors included Georgia Power, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp, and Evans General Contractors. Other sponsors included Savannah Chamber of Commerce, Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA), Thomas and Hutton, Cecilia Russo Marketing, Carriage Trade Public Relations, Hunter Maclean, Seacrest Partners, Rives Worrell and Camden County Development Authority.

For more information, visit http://www.lsega.com/

ABOUT LEADERSHIP SOUTHEAST GEORGIA
Leadership Southeast Georgia is a 501©3 regional five-month program designed to equip and empower community leaders to effectively work promoting positive growth while improving the quality of life in the Southeast Georgia Coastal region. All of the participants live or work within Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties. For more information, visit http://www.lsega.com/

CONTACT
Lee Beckmann
Leadership Southeast Georgia
LBECKMANN@gaports.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade PR
marjorie@carriagetradepr.com
912.844.9075
carriagetradepr.com
Source:Carriage Trade Public Relations
