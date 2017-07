Leadership Southeast Georgia Announces Graduating Class of 2017

End

The 2017 class of Leadership Southeast Georgia is graduating after five months of training. Leadership Southeast Georgia is a regional program designed to prepare community leaders to effectively promote positive growth and improve the quality of life in the Southeast Georgia Coastal Region.Each of the graduates lives or works within Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties, which collectively make up Georgia's Coastal Region.This year, the 28 members of 2017's class spent one weekend a month traveling to surrounding counties to learn about the impact of local issues such as healthcare, education, economic development and transportation.Listed by county, the graduates of the LSEGA Class of 2017 are:BRYAN:Brad Brookshire, Ameris BankJohn Petrino, Georgia Ports AuthorityGary Sanchez, AT&TChristy Sherman, Richmond Hill CVBBULLOCH:Lori Grice, Lori Grice PhotographyKendria Lee, Georgia Southern UniversityCAMDEN:Terry Landreth, Camden Bicycle CenterCHATHAM:Charles Bowen, The Bowen Law GroupCarol Coppola, Sun TrustAlfred McGuire, Woodville Tompkins Technical & Career High SchoolChris Nowicki, GulfstreamLynn Tootle, Gro-MastersMike Tucker, Coastal Workforce ServicesMark Wilcox, Seacrest PartnersJennifer Abshire, Abshire PREFFINGHAM:Sheila Burtz, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power SystemsPhillip Scroggin, HargrayRyan Thompson, Thomas & HuttonEVANS:Randy Mayfield, Georgia PowerGLYNN:Heard Galis, Phillipps Galis InsuranceTonya Miller, Glynn CountyJoey Strength, Hunter MacleanRick Townsend, College & Career AcademyShauntia Lewis, Habitat for HumanityLIBERTY:Chuck Moss, U.S. Army Garrison Fort, Stewart and Hunter Army AirfieldDavid Southerland, U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army AirfieldMCINTOSH:Mandy Harrison, Darien-McIntosh County ChamberThe Sack Company (SACK) was the Leadership Sponsor of the class this year. Presenting sponsors included Georgia Power, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp, and Evans General Contractors. Other sponsors included Savannah Chamber of Commerce, Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA), Thomas and Hutton, Cecilia Russo Marketing, Carriage Trade Public Relations, Hunter Maclean, Seacrest Partners, Rives Worrell and Camden County Development Authority.For more information, visit http://www.lsega.com/ ABOUT LEADERSHIP SOUTHEAST GEORGIALeadership Southeast Georgia is a 501©3 regional five-month program designed to equip and empower community leaders to effectively work promoting positive growth while improving the quality of life in the Southeast Georgia Coastal region. All of the participants live or work within Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties. For more information, visit http://www.lsega.com/