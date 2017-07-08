News By Tag
Himalaya Pride- On Its Way to Completion!
The Noida Extension project is spread over seven acres of land and provides for abundance of greenery. It has four residential towers, which consist of 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats in Noida Extension, suited for a luxurious lifestyle at affordable prices. Some commercial shops have also been reserved in Tower C, along with residential 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats in Noida Extension, for the convenience of the residents. The project has 2 entrances- the main entrance and the 2nd entrance. Reserved parking spaces for the residents of the flats in Noida Extension are also included in the project. A club has been developed, which houses all the sporting facilities provided at Himalaya Pride. The entire site of the Noida Extension project is currently under construction and the structures being built are certified earthquake resistant structures, according to the BIS code of procedure.
The project is located in Techzone IV, Greater Noida West, by a 130 meters wide road, which further connects Himalaya Pride to NH 24. Surroundings of this Noida Extension project include a well established hospital- Fortis Hospital and a Sai Mandir for the devotees. There is proximity to many sectors of Noida such as sector 121. An upcoming metro station is also in the locality. The Himalaya Group also provides housing loan facility from leading financial institutions for the potential home owners, thinking of booking a flat in their Noida extension project.
The Himalaya Group is well known for the sincerity towards its commitments, competence and quality assurance. Getting success in their previous housing projects in multiple localities, the Himalaya Group aspires to create magnificent edifices in Greater Noida West as well. They aim at the raising the living standards of the residents and increasing the safety of their projects by using quality construction materials, top-notch technology, and newfangled innovations. They are keen to reach new horizons of planning with Himalaya Pride. The Himalaya Group is an internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 company, which means customer expectations and customer satisfaction are primary to this housing group. Their projects are well planned and constructed to meet present day requirements.
Himalaya Pride, situated in Greater Noida West, is partially complete. The flats in this Noida Extension project are good and safe investments. The structures of Tower A and B are completed.
