Produce Packaging Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

Contact

James Lamb

***@strategymrc.com James Lamb

End

-- Mature population and growth in Asian American nationalities are some of the key factors driving the fresh produce market. Large population will drive demand for produce packaging. Produce packaging will benefit from market trends towards healthier food consumption, particularly in fruit applications. Fresh produce has attained more value in both retail and foodservice industries with the growing demand for meat.Due to their less cost, graphics capabilities and well established recycling infrastructure corrugated boxes are the leading produce packaging type. The fastest growing package formats are those that possess artistic appeal, such as plastic containers and stand-up pouches, both of which have the ability to increase brand recognition and marketing.Some of the key players in the market include Honeywell International Incorporated, Bemis Company Incorporated, Dow Chemical Company, Amcor Limited, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Winpak, DuPont (EI) de Nemours, Berry Plastics Corporation, International Paper Company, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Holdings SA, AEP Industries Incorporated, American Packaging Corporation, Cascades Incorporated, Printpack Incorporated and Sonoco Products Company.• Bags & Linerso Mesho Paper & Textileo Plastic• Trays• Corrugated Boxes• Plastic Containerso Tubs, Cupso Clamshellso Bowls• Other Packagingo Foam Boxeso Reusable Plastic Containerso Plastic Filmo Molded Pulp Basketso Wood Crates• Saladso Specialty Mixo Conventional• Vegetableso Lettuceo Potatoeso Cabbageo Carrotso Tomatoeso Mushroomso Celeryo Onionso Others• Fruitso Appleso Melonso Berrieso Citrus Fruitso Grapes• Repackers• Retail Stores• Growers• Others• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/produce-packaging-market