Produce Packaging Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022
Due to their less cost, graphics capabilities and well established recycling infrastructure corrugated boxes are the leading produce packaging type. The fastest growing package formats are those that possess artistic appeal, such as plastic containers and stand-up pouches, both of which have the ability to increase brand recognition and marketing.
Some of the key players in the market include Honeywell International Incorporated, Bemis Company Incorporated, Dow Chemical Company, Amcor Limited, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Winpak, DuPont (EI) de Nemours, Berry Plastics Corporation, International Paper Company, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Holdings SA, AEP Industries Incorporated, American Packaging Corporation, Cascades Incorporated, Printpack Incorporated and Sonoco Products Company.
Types Covered:
• Bags & Liners
o Mesh
o Paper & Textile
o Plastic
• Trays
• Corrugated Boxes
• Plastic Containers
o Tubs, Cups
o Clamshells
o Bowls
• Other Packaging
o Foam Boxes
o Reusable Plastic Containers
o Plastic Film
o Molded Pulp Baskets
o Wood Crates
Applications Covered:
• Salads
o Specialty Mix
o Conventional
• Vegetables
o Lettuce
o Potatoes
o Cabbage
o Carrots
o Tomatoes
o Mushrooms
o Celery
o Onions
o Others
• Fruits
o Apples
o Melons
o Berries
o Citrus Fruits
o Grapes
End-Users Covered:
• Repackers
• Retail Stores
• Growers
• Others
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
