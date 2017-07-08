News By Tag
Global Terahertz Components And Systems Market Price, 2016-2024: Variant Market Research
The global Terahertz Components and Systems market is categorized by component, system, applications, and geography. By component type, the market is segmented into terahertz sources, terahertz detectors, and others. Terahertz sources accounted for the largest market share in 2016, followed by terahertz detectors. Systems are categorized as spectroscopy (time-domain spectroscopy, frequency domain spectroscopy and imaging by scanning), terahertz radar and terahertz sensing. By systems, spectroscopy accounted for highest share in 2016, followed by terahertz sensing. Furthermore, applications are segmented into industrial process monitoring, research laboratory application, medical imaging, nondestructive testing, and others.
By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific is expected to attain the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to advancements in technology and usage of terahertz technology for medical imaging. North America accounts for the largest share of the market followed by Europe in 2016.
The key players of terahertz component and systems market include M Squared Lasers Ltd, EMCORE Corporation, NEC Corporation, Microtech Instruments Inc., Bridge12 Technologies, Inc., Digital Barriers PLC, Digital Barriers Plc., Applied Research & Photonics Inc., Bruker Corporation and Menlo Systems GmbH.
