Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098


AMR Granite Achieves Mass Acclaim All Over UK

The leading producers of kitchen worktops made of natural stones, AMR Granite are on their way to become the top-ranked company in their sector.
 
 
cambria-design
cambria-design
 
LONDON, British IOT - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- AMR Granite is gaining stride by leaps and bounds in the sector of worktops manufacturing. The company based in Sussex has included the London market in its service area quite effectively. AMR Granite is one of the leading producers and suppliers of granite worktops in London. It has gained recognition among the best with its top-class products and customer services around the country.

The journey of AMR Granite began with a humble workshop which has now grown up to be one of the largest companies in UK that manufacture and install kitchen worktops. It serves to many regions in UK, most notably in Sussex, Brighton, London, Guildford and also supplies granite worktops in Surrey. In an interview with the official spokesman of the company, he was asked about what motivates the company members to provide excellent service day in and dayout. He answered, "We are a team of dedicated workers who love the job we are doing. The belief inculcated within us right from the start was that the customers are the foundation of our business. Therefore, we always strive to fulfil the needs of our customers in every way."

People are very fond of granite worktops in Croydon and neighbouring areas. AMR Granite is committed to offering the best value for their clients' money through reasonable pricing and good quality of kitchen worktops and countertops. It is a fact that a great looking kitchen worktop increases the beauty of the whole kitchen. So the customers can select their favourite designs and colour from among the many options of stones that AMR Granite has in its collection.

AMR Granite aims for perfection by using the latest technology to produce unmatched results. It has askilled team of kitchen designers and fabricators whose priority is to provide quality, longevity, and craftsmanship through the functional worktops they manufacture. They help their customers from the start. Experts guide them through the different kinds of choice they can make based on a thorough investigation of the clients' kitchen.They offer advice and suggestions that help customers to make an informed choice. "From site evaluation to manufacturing and installing the worktops, we communicate with them all along. This is essential for meeting their demands without compromising on quality."

AMR Granite has tie-ups with the best natural stone suppliers and employs skilled stonemasons to craft durable and aesthetic granite worktops. It also deals in other natural stones like marble, quartz, limestone, and slate.

About AMR Granite

AMR Granite is a renowned manufacturer, supplier, and installer of kitchen worktops, countertops, hearths, fireplaces and bathroom vanity tops. It is based in UK with a showroom at Crawley, Sussex. Its website is http://www.amrgranite.co.uk.

Contact
AMR Granite LTD
***@amrgranite.co.uk
Source:AMR Granite
Email:***@amrgranite.co.uk Email Verified
Click to Share