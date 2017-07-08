 
Industry News





Global Hearing Aid Market (2017-2021 Edition) – Daedal Research

The Global Hearing Aid Market report provides brief country analysis of the US, France and Germany. The analysis include market size in terms of value, volume and by distribution channel.
 
 
DELHI, India - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The report entitled "Global Hearing Aid Market (2017-2021 Edition)" provides a detailed analysis of the global hearing aid device market with analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the market in terms of volume and market share by segments.

The report provides brief country analysis of the US, France and Germany. The analysis include market size in terms of value, volume and by distribution channel. Europe is expected to account for the largest share in the market during the forecasted period. Asia Pacific is set to be the emerging region for the hearing aid devices in the coming five years.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global hearing aid device market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Sonova Holdings AG, William Demant Holding Group and GN ReSound are some of the prominent players of the market whose company profiling have been done in the report on the basis of attributes like business overview and financial overview.

Company Coverage

Sonova Holdings AG
William Demant Holding Group
GN ReSound

Executive Summary

Hearing aids are mainly classified into Behind-the-Ear (BTE), In-the-Ear (ITE), In-the-Canal (ITC) Or Completely-in-the-Canal (CIC) and Implantable Hearing Aid. Implantable hearing aids are further classified into Cochlear Implants, Cochlear Implants and Bone-Anchored Hearing Implants.

The global hearing aid market has witnessed an upsurge during the period 2011 to 2016 and projections are made that the market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the forecasted period i.e. 2017 to 2021. Major factors contributing in the growth of the market are growing prevalence of hearing loss patients, growing ageing population, latest technological advancements such as 3D printing, new product launces etc.

In the forecasted period, the market would be pushed by increasing noise pollution level, introduction of innovative hearing aid devices and internet connected hearing aids etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as lack of awareness, high prices of devices, high degree of consolidation etc.

List of Figures:

Figure 1 : Advantages and Disadvantages of Hearing Aid
Figure 2 : Types of Hearing Aid
Figure 3 : Types of Hearing Implants
Figure 4 : Working of Cochlear Implant
Figure 5 : Working of Middle Ear Implant
Figure 6 : Working of Bone-Anchored Hearing Implant
Figure 7 : Hearing Devices Value Chain in Commercial Market
Figure 8 : Diagnostic Instruments Value Chain in Commercial Market
Figure 9 : Hearing Implants Value Chain in Commercial Market
Figure 10 : Global Hearing Aid Market by Volume; 2011-2016 (Million Units)
Figure 11 : Global Hearing Aid Market by Volume; 2017-2021 (Million Units)
Figure 12 : Global Hearing Aid Market Share by Segments; 2016
Figure 13 : The US Hearing Aid Market by Value; 2016-2021E (US$ Billion)
Figure 14 : The US OTC Hearing Aid Market by Value; 2016-2021E (US$ Million)
Figure 15 : The US Traditional Hearing Aid Market by Value; 2016-2021E (US$ Billion)
Figure 16 : France Hearing Aid Market by Volume; 2011-2016 (Thousand Units)
Figure 17 : France Hearing Aid Market by Volume; 2017-2021E (Thousand Units)
Figure 18 : France Hearing Aid Market by Distribution Channel; 2015
Figure 19 : Germany Hearing Aid Market by Volume; 2011-2016 (Million Units)
Figure 20 : Germany Hearing Aid Market by Volume; 2017-2021E (Million Units)
Figure 21 : Global Hearing Aid Market Comparison by Adoption Rate; 2016
Figure 22 : France Hearing Aid Market Share by Competitors; 2015
Figure 23 : Germany Hearing Aid Market Share by Competitors; 2015
Figure 24 : The US Retail Hearing Aid Market by Players; 2015
Figure 25 : The US Hearing Aid Market Share by Manufacturers; 2015
Figure 26 : Sonova Holdings AG Sales; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 27 : Sonova Holdings AG Revenue by Products; 2016
Figure 28 : Sonova Holdings AG Revenue by Geography; 2016
Figure 29 : William Demant Holding Group Revenue; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 30 : William Demant Holding Group Revenue by Segment; 2016
Figure 31 : William Demant Holding Group Revenue by Geography; 2016
Figure 32 : GN ReSound Revenue; 2012-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 33 : GN Resound Revenue by Geography; 2016
Table 1 : Global Hearing Aid Market ASP Comparison by Nations
Table 2 : Global Hearing Aid Market Comparison by Region; 2016
Table 3 : Hearing-related Product Offerings of Leading Companies

For further details, kindly visit :

http://www.daedal-research.com/global-hearing-aid-market-...

Rajeev Kumar

(Business Development Manager)

Address:  36 SFS Flats

Paschim Vihar

New Delhi-110063

Mobile: +91- 9811715635

Tel: +91-120-4553017

Mail ID - info@daedal-research.com

Rajeev Kumar
+91-9811715635
info@daedal-research.com
Global Hearing Aid Market, Hearing Aid Market, Global Hearing Aid
