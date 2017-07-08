News By Tag
Global Hearing Aid Market (2017-2021 Edition) – Daedal Research
The Global Hearing Aid Market report provides brief country analysis of the US, France and Germany. The analysis include market size in terms of value, volume and by distribution channel.
The report provides brief country analysis of the US, France and Germany. The analysis include market size in terms of value, volume and by distribution channel. Europe is expected to account for the largest share in the market during the forecasted period. Asia Pacific is set to be the emerging region for the hearing aid devices in the coming five years.
The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global hearing aid device market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
Sonova Holdings AG, William Demant Holding Group and GN ReSound are some of the prominent players of the market whose company profiling have been done in the report on the basis of attributes like business overview and financial overview.
Company Coverage
Sonova Holdings AG
William Demant Holding Group
GN ReSound
Executive Summary
Hearing aids are mainly classified into Behind-the-Ear (BTE), In-the-Ear (ITE), In-the-Canal (ITC) Or Completely-in-
The global hearing aid market has witnessed an upsurge during the period 2011 to 2016 and projections are made that the market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the forecasted period i.e. 2017 to 2021. Major factors contributing in the growth of the market are growing prevalence of hearing loss patients, growing ageing population, latest technological advancements such as 3D printing, new product launces etc.
In the forecasted period, the market would be pushed by increasing noise pollution level, introduction of innovative hearing aid devices and internet connected hearing aids etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as lack of awareness, high prices of devices, high degree of consolidation etc.
