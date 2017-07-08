 
News By Tag
* #OnlineResumeParser
* #FreeResumeParser
* #RecruitingApplication
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098


Online Resume Parsing Application

 
 
Capture35
Capture35
NOIDA, India - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Online Resume Parsing also termed as CV/Resume extraction. It's a technology use to extract data from Resumes in an intelligent way and transforming unstructured data into a structured format. Nowadays, organisations can obtain open-source Resume Parser or premium category Resume Parsing s/w. They can be used as a stand-alone tool or can easily be integrated with HR System. The idea of setting up career site, Resume Parsing and screening rules is to make the entire process efficient. Although, at some point, you will need to dig in and review the Resumes to find "best available talent." At this step, a well-designed database browser is crucial. These days, recruiters are flooded with Resumes. Some of them are good, some of them are great, but a lot of them are just plain bad. Even if someone has years of experience, he or she may not necessarily be able to spell, organize information well, or accurately judge what is best left out of the job seeking process. Online Resume Parsing are great indicators of each of these types of things. For more details, visit our website @ http://onlineresumeparser.com, And connect at recruitplus.marketing@itconsinc.com.

Contact
Please Call us +91 120 6407558
+91 120 6407558
recruitplus.marketing@itconsinc.com
End
Source:Online Resume Parser
Email:***@itconsinc.com
Posted By:***@itconsinc.com Email Verified
Tags:#OnlineResumeParser, #FreeResumeParser, #RecruitingApplication
Industry:Services
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share