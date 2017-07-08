 
News By Tag
* Engineering Recruitment
* Manpower Recruitment
* Engineering Job Opening
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rajender Nagar
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098

MME Launches Engineering Recruitment Service

MME is launching engineering recruitment services to connect experienced and skilled candidates with best companies.
 
 
A Great Future With 5 Engineering Jobs (Aerospace)
A Great Future With 5 Engineering Jobs (Aerospace)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Engineering Recruitment
Manpower Recruitment
Engineering Job Opening

Industry:
Human resources

Location:
Rajender Nagar - Delhi - India

Subject:
Services

RAJENDER NAGAR, India - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The objective is to provide best possible assistance to both candidates and recruiters. Their candidates are in popular demand in Middle East, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Far-East. Their flawless reputation of supplying high quality engineering manpower has earned us the most preferred recruitment consultant tag for many 'Fortune 500' companies around the globe.

Whether you have one opening or multiple vacancies, MME can fill them up shortly. They large talent pool enables them to provide candidates on urgent basis. The company strives to exceed expectations every time they take up a project. MME recruitment consultancy offers candidates for both temporary and permanent vacancies. If you are looking for an agency that provides very fast turnaround times and affordable service charges then MME is the perfect choice for you.  The various positions available in the engineering sector include: Civil Engineer, Recruitment Electrical Engineering, Recruitment Software Developer, Recruitment Quality Control, Recruitment Safety Engineer, Engineer & Assurance Manager Recruitment, Java developers and Recruitment Services For Marine Engineers.

MME also offers recruitment solutions for other sectors including Construction Recruitment, Petrochemical Recruitment, Production Manufacturing, Education & Training, Medical / Healthcare, Oil & Gas Recruitment, Luxury Recruitment, Administration Staff, Architect Recruitment, Shipping Recruitment, Accounts & Finance Recruitment Agencies, Agriculture Recruitment Agency, and Printing and packaging recruitment agency.

About MM Enterprises

MME Recruitment Consultants are known for providing the best recruitment services in India. The company aims at providing businesses and start-ups with deserving candidates as per their specific requirements. If you don't wish to go through the hassle of selecting right candidates for your company then handover your headache to MME and they will handle it skilfully. Their team of recruiters and consultants select candidates through a rigorous process so that a company gets the right candidate. MME has a huge talent pool which serves in the times of emergency. It can get you a deserving candidate even on urgent requirements so that your business does not suffer because of lack of manpower. Just contact MME or fill in the form to get their recruitment services for your particular requirement.

For More Details on Engineeing Recruitment Service Visit: http://mmerecruitmentconsultants.com/engineering-recruitm...  Or May Visit of Other Recruitment Consultancy Service : http://mmerecruitmentconsultants.com/

Contact
Mahesh Kumar
Manpower Consultant
+91-9810281163
manpower@mmerecruitmentconsultants.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mmerecruitmentconsultants.com
Posted By:***@mmerecruitmentconsultants.com Email Verified
Tags:Engineering Recruitment, Manpower Recruitment, Engineering Job Opening
Industry:Human resources
Location:Rajender Nagar - Delhi - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MME Recruitment Consultants PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share