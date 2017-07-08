News By Tag
MME Launches Engineering Recruitment Service
MME is launching engineering recruitment services to connect experienced and skilled candidates with best companies.
Whether you have one opening or multiple vacancies, MME can fill them up shortly. They large talent pool enables them to provide candidates on urgent basis. The company strives to exceed expectations every time they take up a project. MME recruitment consultancy offers candidates for both temporary and permanent vacancies. If you are looking for an agency that provides very fast turnaround times and affordable service charges then MME is the perfect choice for you. The various positions available in the engineering sector include: Civil Engineer, Recruitment Electrical Engineering, Recruitment Software Developer, Recruitment Quality Control, Recruitment Safety Engineer, Engineer & Assurance Manager Recruitment, Java developers and Recruitment Services For Marine Engineers.
MME also offers recruitment solutions for other sectors including Construction Recruitment, Petrochemical Recruitment, Production Manufacturing, Education & Training, Medical / Healthcare, Oil & Gas Recruitment, Luxury Recruitment, Administration Staff, Architect Recruitment, Shipping Recruitment, Accounts & Finance Recruitment Agencies, Agriculture Recruitment Agency, and Printing and packaging recruitment agency.
About MM Enterprises
MME Recruitment Consultants are known for providing the best recruitment services in India. The company aims at providing businesses and start-ups with deserving candidates as per their specific requirements. If you don't wish to go through the hassle of selecting right candidates for your company then handover your headache to MME and they will handle it skilfully. Their team of recruiters and consultants select candidates through a rigorous process so that a company gets the right candidate. MME has a huge talent pool which serves in the times of emergency. It can get you a deserving candidate even on urgent requirements so that your business does not suffer because of lack of manpower. Just contact MME or fill in the form to get their recruitment services for your particular requirement.
For More Details on Engineeing Recruitment Service Visit: http://mmerecruitmentconsultants.com/
Contact
Mahesh Kumar
Manpower Consultant
+91-9810281163
manpower@mmerecruitmentconsultants.com
