 
News By Tag
* SBCglobal Customer Service
* SBCglobal technical support
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Seattle
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098


How to add another email account to sbcglobal.net

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
SBCglobal Customer Service
SBCglobal technical support

Industry:
Internet

Location:
Seattle - Washington - US

SEATTLE - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Sbcglobal mail is one among the other mailing service platform which as been used as the mailing platform. Sbcglobal mail service was launched and even developed by the Southwestern bell Telephone Company. This Southwest Bell Telephone company is the best telecommunication industry which basically hails from the American states. This mailing service provider has its main head office in Texas, which is in America itself. For availing the services from the sbcglobal mail one need to make an account on the sbcglobal.

What is the common method to 'Add another mail account to sbcglobal.net' ?

Step 1: First of all, one need to open there respective account.

Step 2: Then up any search engine in the system.

Step 3: Login to the att.com home page and there enter your required email address and the password in the boxes given below.

Step 4: There select the 'internet' option from the 'MyAT&T'tab provided there.

Step 5: Then scroll down to the 'email accounts'. Your primary email account has been created as you have opened up your AT&T account.

Step 6: To create an additional account, choose the 'create/manage sub-account'.

Step 7: Then after click on the 'add a sub-account'.

Step 8: Then accept the terms, and then move next.

Step 9: Enter the new email address which is in the member ID field.

Step 10: there type the required password and then re-enter the password for the confirmation.

Step 11: Then enter all the required details, like name, your nickname, gender and so on.

Step 12: Finally click on the 'save' button when all done.

This 'Sbcglobal customer service number', is totally free of cost service provided by the Sbcglobal and hence can get the supportive help from them at any time which ever is suitable for you

Website:- http://www.gethelpnumber.com/sbcglobal-customer-service

Contact
kristel
***@gethelpnumber.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gethelpnumber.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gethelpnumber PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share