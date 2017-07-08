News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
How to add another email account to sbcglobal.net
What is the common method to 'Add another mail account to sbcglobal.net' ?
Step 1: First of all, one need to open there respective account.
Step 2: Then up any search engine in the system.
Step 3: Login to the att.com home page and there enter your required email address and the password in the boxes given below.
Step 4: There select the 'internet' option from the 'MyAT&T'tab provided there.
Step 5: Then scroll down to the 'email accounts'. Your primary email account has been created as you have opened up your AT&T account.
Step 6: To create an additional account, choose the 'create/manage sub-account'.
Step 7: Then after click on the 'add a sub-account'.
Step 8: Then accept the terms, and then move next.
Step 9: Enter the new email address which is in the member ID field.
Step 10: there type the required password and then re-enter the password for the confirmation.
Step 11: Then enter all the required details, like name, your nickname, gender and so on.
Step 12: Finally click on the 'save' button when all done.
This 'Sbcglobal customer service number', is totally free of cost service provided by the Sbcglobal and hence can get the supportive help from them at any time which ever is suitable for you
Website:- http://www.gethelpnumber.com/
Contact
kristel
***@gethelpnumber.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse