Riding the Wind of "One Belt, One Road" into the Customs Union Automotive Markets

-- Under the "One Belt, One Road" policy, China maintains its status as the largest trade partner of countries along "The Silk Road Economic Belt" and "21-Century Maritime Silk Road" in recent years. Exports from transportation, logistics, processing and manufacturing industries have continued to grow as well. There is no doubt that the "One Belt, One Road" initiative has created many opportunities for Chinese businesses to "reach out." Nevertheless, many businesses do not understand the market access requirements of many countries along the "One Belt, One Road." This has created difficulties for Chinese businesses seeking to enter overseas markets.The high volume of exports to Customs Union countries by the industrial and manufacturing industries means "Customs Union - Technical Regulations"(CU-TR) certification is now playing an increasingly important role for Chinese businesses entering Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other countries. The TÜV Rheinland "CU-TR Vehicle Type Approval Certification"will help Chinese auto makers take advantage of the opportunities offered by "One Belt, One Road" to carve out and consolidate further shares in the markets of the Customs Union nations.According to the "Agreement on common principles and rules of technical regulation in the Republic of Belarus, Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation" signed between Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan on October 18, 2010, the Customs Union Commission is committed to developing a unified set of standards and requirements for ensuring product safety. A single type of certification will also be recognized by all three countries. This would become the EAC mark, the common CU-TR certification of the Customs Union.The CU-TR certification focuses on product and safety performance. The testing and certification process requires close collaboration between the business and certification organization. CU-TR certification is the only way to prove that a product conforms with the Custom Union's technical regulations and it also offers manufacturers a passport to Russia and other CU markets. Products with CU-TR certificates are taken seriously by importers and given first preference. There is no disputing the fact that CU-TR certification will provide the products of Chinese businesses with a solid starting point in the Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan markets.The Russian whole vehicle type certification known as OTTC for short is Russia's compulsory motor vehicle certification. It is similar to the European Union's Whole Vehicle Type Approval (WVTA). A Russian certification system for motor vehicles and trailers was implemented in 1998. All vehicles manufactured into Russia or imported into Russia more than 6 months ago must undergo compulsory certification.In other words, OTTC is a vehicle type certification as well as a Russian Federation standard for vehicle engines, parts, safety, quality and environmental protection. It is also a market access certification for the Customs Union that is recognized in Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.The Customs Union TR-CU 018/2011 standard on "Wheeled Vehicle Safety" covers the chassis and all vehicle components that affect driving safety. The standard also includes testing requirements on internal noise, the concentration of hazardous substances (pollutants)in the passenger cabin, stability, driver's forward field of view, ventilation, heating and air conditioning, vehicle weight limit, installation of emergency communications devices, vehicle gap and weight constraints, and vehicle identification requirements. The TÜV Rheinland "CU-TR Vehicle Type Certification"service can not only provide an existing company to serve as the customer's LR but also help the customer register a completely new LR.The requirements of the CU certification process include: submission from applicant business, confirmation of certification method by certification organization, preparation of the relevant technical files by the business, checking of certification model, file review and supplementation, and issue of certification. The entire process can be rather convoluted.With the support of Rosstandart and federal agencies on technical specifications and measurements, TÜV Rheinland can now provide customers in China with related inspection, testing and certification services. TÜV Rheinland can help businesses save precious time by arranging for type certification before all of the necessary files have been submitted based on signed contracts and payments received. Experienced partners in the Customs Union can also provide customers with reliable, approved support services tailored to their needs.As a leading international provider of testing, inspection and certification services, TÜV Rheinland's professional consulting, testing, inspection and certification services can demonstrate that the customer's vehicle products adhered rigorously to all the applicable standards and specifications required for entering target CU markets such as Russia.