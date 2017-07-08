News By Tag
* Tuv
* Auto
* Eac
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Riding the Wind of "One Belt, One Road" into the Customs Union Automotive Markets
The high volume of exports to Customs Union countries by the industrial and manufacturing industries means "Customs Union - Technical Regulations"
Passport to Russia and Other Customs Union Markets
According to the "Agreement on common principles and rules of technical regulation in the Republic of Belarus, Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation" signed between Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan on October 18, 2010, the Customs Union Commission is committed to developing a unified set of standards and requirements for ensuring product safety. A single type of certification will also be recognized by all three countries. This would become the EAC mark, the common CU-TR certification of the Customs Union.
The CU-TR certification focuses on product and safety performance. The testing and certification process requires close collaboration between the business and certification organization. CU-TR certification is the only way to prove that a product conforms with the Custom Union's technical regulations and it also offers manufacturers a passport to Russia and other CU markets. Products with CU-TR certificates are taken seriously by importers and given first preference. There is no disputing the fact that CU-TR certification will provide the products of Chinese businesses with a solid starting point in the Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan markets.
OTTC: Compulsory Certification for Motor Vehicles Entering Russia
The Russian whole vehicle type certification known as OTTC for short is Russia's compulsory motor vehicle certification. It is similar to the European Union's Whole Vehicle Type Approval (WVTA). A Russian certification system for motor vehicles and trailers was implemented in 1998. All vehicles manufactured into Russia or imported into Russia more than 6 months ago must undergo compulsory certification.
In other words, OTTC is a vehicle type certification as well as a Russian Federation standard for vehicle engines, parts, safety, quality and environmental protection. It is also a market access certification for the Customs Union that is recognized in Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
The Customs Union TR-CU 018/2011 standard on "Wheeled Vehicle Safety" covers the chassis and all vehicle components that affect driving safety. The standard also includes testing requirements on internal noise, the concentration of hazardous substances (pollutants)
Localization Support Helps Chinese Auto Makers Enter the Customs Union Markets
The requirements of the CU certification process include: submission from applicant business, confirmation of certification method by certification organization, preparation of the relevant technical files by the business, checking of certification model, file review and supplementation, and issue of certification. The entire process can be rather convoluted.
With the support of Rosstandart and federal agencies on technical specifications and measurements, TÜV Rheinland can now provide customers in China with related inspection, testing and certification services. TÜV Rheinland can help businesses save precious time by arranging for type certification before all of the necessary files have been submitted based on signed contracts and payments received. Experienced partners in the Customs Union can also provide customers with reliable, approved support services tailored to their needs.
As a leading international provider of testing, inspection and certification services, TÜV Rheinland's professional consulting, testing, inspection and certification services can demonstrate that the customer's vehicle products adhered rigorously to all the applicable standards and specifications required for entering target CU markets such as Russia.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse