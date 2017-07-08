News By Tag
Plan D Media is the Best Startup Online Lead Generation Company in Kolkata
Plan D Media, based in Kolkata, is a top digital marketing company that offers the best online lead generation services to startup businesses.
The company uses a 360-degree approach to offer comprehensive services to startups on all types of digital platforms, and offer them the best ROI. With quality leads in bulk numbers, startups are assured of maximizing their brand presence and revenues in a short time.
For growing businesses, Plan D Media has various affordable packages to choose from. The company works as a one-stop digital marketing service provider and offers SEO, PPC, SMM and various other marketing services that can offer collaborative assistance to customers and complement the efforts of the lead generation experts of the agency.
The company has a strong online presence and its massive social media presence on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and other major social platforms allows it to keep an ear to the ground and understand where potential customers can be as well as how to tap them. Plan D Media has the best lead generation experts who act on behalf of businesses and create a positive impression on customers, thus allowing a boost in sales, reputation, brand and revenues.
With an effective customer service team, the company takes care of all the requirements of clients and listens patiently to each of them. They stay in touch with clients constantly and ensure that their individual business needs are properly satisfied.
The multi-disciplinary digital marketing approach of Plan D Media helps in easy identification of the best networks and leads. Experts use the best steps to boost the authority and influence of clients and increase the number of customers for them.
About Plan D Media
A 360-degree digital marketing service provider based in Kolkata, Plan D Media offers a wide range of services to growing and established businesses, such as SEO, online media buying, online lead generation, social media management and pay per click marketing.
For more details and further enquiries, please visit https://pland.in/
Contact Information
Plan D Media
Kavi Nazrul Islam Avenue
Kolkata, West Bengal
Phone no: 8334019666
Email id: info@pland.in.
