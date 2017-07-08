News By Tag
TUV Rheinland Wins Test Mark Infringement Suit against Burly Power
In 2013, Burly Power began to use the TUV Rheinland test marks for 20 products in 9 categories without testing and certification by TUV Rheinland. They sold these products through the online sales platforms www.made-in-
TUV Rheinland believed such behavior not only infringed on its right to exclusive use of the test mark but also caused harm to its business reputation and economic interests. It represented malicious deception of consumers and disruption of socio-economic order and also violated the principles of fair competition. No action was taken by Burly Power despite repeated correspondence, so a test mark infringement suit was filed by TUV Rheinland with the Shenzhen Baoan District People's Court in Guangdong Province. In November 2016, the court ruled that Burly Power had engaged in mark infringement, also ordered Burly Power to immediately cease infringing on TUV Rhineland's right to exclusive use of registered test marks. Besides, Burly Power was ordered to pay TUV Rheinland RMB980,000 as compensation for economic losses.
Supporting Made in China 2025
The latest legal victory by TUV Rheinland will act as a strong fighting against test mark infringements and the illegal use of test marks in exporting counterfeit products. In addition to successfully protecting the legitimate rights of a business and its authorized customers, the action taken against counterfeiting represented direct support of the national "Clear Wind" operation established to protect the overseas image of Chinese manufacturing. It also made a contribution to creating a safe consumer environment and maintaining order in the import/export market. Now that "Made in China" is transforming into "Quality Made in China", and Chinese products are transforming into Chinese brands, Burly Power's use of fraudulent descriptions on an online platform selling Chinese products to the world damages the international reputation of Chinese manufacturing. The action taken by TUV Rheinland is of great importance in maintaining the reputation of Chinese manufacturing, ensuring the quality of Chinese exports, and the realization of "Made in China 2025".
As an internationally renowned provider of independent testing, inspection and certification services, TUV Rheinland has always been known for its commitment to quality, safety and integrity. Our brand value has therefore always been considered to be our most valuable intangible asset. TUV Rhineland's online certification database, www.Certipedia.com, enables the rapid verification of information provided by TUV Rheinland test marks. TUV Rheinland has strict rules governing the use of its trademark and testing/certification marks. Our rigorous brand identity monitoring measures include the establishment of a "Greater China Mark Surveillance"
