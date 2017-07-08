News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Opt for the best Internal Audit and control system reviews to ensure growth of your trade
The following written press prelease provides information about the best and premium service providers offer internal reviews and audit system for the businesses in Dubai
Our company was established on the grounds to serve businesses with accurate financial and accounting services. AHMAD ALAGBARI is a team of auditors, business consultants and chartered accountants. We are affiliated with UK Accounting and Finance Limited. And, we specialize in providing Internal Audit and control system reviews in Dubai. Our company has been in this business for many years and serving various businesses with comprehensive solutions along with guaranteed outcomes and peace of mind. For your venture, if you are seeking for the inclusive and fully professional Internal Audit and control system reviews in UAE, then do rely upon us. We have a team of skilled and highly experienced auditors and business consultants. Our auditors will develop the understanding about your trade and audit, effectively. With the aid of audits and internal reviews, our experts will give you useful recommendations that can improve your business performance and enhance its productivity as well. And, you can also craft unique and new strategies for your trade as per the future aspects to gain desired outcomes.
Apart from internal reviews and audits, we also provide Corporate Finance Services in Dubai (http://www.aaa-
Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants
M04 Mubrooka Building 108/1 Street,
off Abu Baker Siddiqui Road,
Opposite Al Bakhit Center, Port Saeed,
P.O Box: 236399
Deira Dubai,UAE
Phone; +97142287774
Email; info@aaa-cas.com
Contact
M04 Mubrooka Building 108/1 Street,
off Abu BakeR
***@aaa-cas.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse