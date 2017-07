Summit Building Services awarded contract with Arc of Howard County

Arc of Howard County

Contact

Andy Mullins

410-526-8327

amullins@summitcleanserve.com Andy Mullins410-526-8327

End

-- Summit Building Services, Inc. Has been awarded their second facility to clean on a daily basis. Summit provided construction cleanup for the Carroll County facility one year ago and was awarded their daily cleaning service once the construction was completed. After one year of cleaning the Arc of Carroll County Summit was called upon to begin cleaning the Arc of Howard County this May. Both facilities are beautiful buildings that we are very proud to be providing janitorial services. Both buildings have will receive regular carpet cleaning, strip and waxing and ceramic floor cleaning in addition to high window interior and exterior cleaning. Summit provided an Advance SC 750 auto scrubber to scrub and clean all 15000 sq ft of ceramic tile daily.Summit Building Services is currently providing contractual cleaning services for commercial clients in these geographical areas in Maryland;. We are also cleaning in the Charleston, SC area.