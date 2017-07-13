 
News By Tag
* Rethinkdb
* Ruby On Rails
* Database
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lehi
  Utah
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098

RethinkDB Available for Use with Nanobox Apps

Nanobox announced today that a beta support for the RethinkDB database management system is available with apps launched on the Nanobox platform.
 
 
Screen Shot 2017-07-13 at 11.37.02 PM
Screen Shot 2017-07-13 at 11.37.02 PM
LEHI, Utah - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Nanobox, a development platform that empowers web developers, announced today that beta support for RethinkDB, a popular open source database used for querying JSON documents with some of the most widely used web programming languages, is available. The company is requesting input from the development community to further develop the maturity of Nanobox with RethinkDB.

Developers who are interested in contributing to current beta testing phase can test Nanobox's RethinkDB integration locally, deploy it with their applications to live cloud servers, and scale RethinkDB-integrated apps along with their production management platform.

Using RethinkDB with the Nanobox development platform involves inserting a line into the configuration file for a Nanobox-based app, starting the app on Nanobox with RethinkDB referenced, and otherwise setting up the RethinkDB by installing client drivers, connecting to the database, and setting up code to make use of the database.

Detailed, step-by-step instructions for getting involved with the newly released beta support for RethinkDB can be found on the official news release from Nanobox: https://news.nanobox.io/rethinkdb-now-available-in-beta/

The Nanobox platform fully supports most of the popular web programming languages and their corresponding frameworks, including Python (Django), PHP (Laravel, Codeigniter), NodeJS, Ruby (Rails), JavaScript, Elixir, and GoLang. Apps created in any one of these languages as well as other supported languages can be used to connect to this new beta supported RethinkDB integration.

Contact
Nanobox
Richard Robbins
***@nanobox.io
End
Source:
Email:***@nanobox.io Email Verified
Tags:Rethinkdb, Ruby On Rails, Database
Industry:Software
Location:Lehi - Utah - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Nanobox PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share