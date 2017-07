RethinkDB Available for Use with Nanobox Apps

Nanobox announced today that a beta support for the RethinkDB database management system is available with apps launched on the Nanobox platform.

-- Nanobox, a development platform that empowers web developers, announced today that beta support for RethinkDB, a popular open source database used for querying JSON documents with some of the most widely used web programming languages, is available. The company is requesting input from the development community to further develop the maturity of Nanobox with RethinkDB.Developers who are interested in contributing to current beta testing phase can test Nanobox's RethinkDB integration locally, deploy it with their applications to live cloud servers, and scale RethinkDB-integrated apps along with their production management platform.Using RethinkDB with the Nanobox development platform involves inserting a line into the configuration file for a Nanobox-based app, starting the app on Nanobox with RethinkDB referenced, and otherwise setting up the RethinkDB by installing client drivers, connecting to the database, and setting up code to make use of the database.Detailed, step-by-step instructions for getting involved with the newly released beta support for RethinkDB can be found on the official news release from Nanobox: https://news.nanobox.io/ rethinkdb-now- available-in- beta/ The Nanobox platform fully supports most of the popular web programming languages and their corresponding frameworks, including Python (Django), PHP (Laravel, Codeigniter), NodeJS, Ruby (Rails), JavaScript, Elixir, and GoLang. Apps created in any one of these languages as well as other supported languages can be used to connect to this new beta supported RethinkDB integration.