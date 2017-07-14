News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
JioGuy.com - Latest Jio Offer Details, Product Launches, & Updates
Hello There! I am a big fan of Reliance Jio and the way it has revolutionized the whole telecom world in last 1 year.This is my blog where i will be your Jio Guy who will update with all the latest news and launches from Jio.
Ever since the official launch of its services in September 2016, the service provider has sculpted something new in the Indian telecom space. The company launched its services with Reliance Jio welcome offer offering 4GB of free data per day. The freebies included 100 SMSs per day, unlimited voice calls, Jio apps & more. Jio has become a household name with its free services, and the company is continuing its promotional offers. Recently, it announced 168 GB of free data on purchase of new JioFi devices which means the data bonanza of Jio will continue in the coming months as well.
In addition, Jio has been testing its broadband service in select cities, the company is expected to roll out this service very soon. Jio Fibre Preview offer has already surfaced online hinting at a possible complementary service for first three months. Under the Jio Fibre preview offer, subscribers will get free broadband services for 90 days at the speed of 100 Mbps. Jio car router, a unique device that offers affordability along with many top end features is also nearing launch.
Reliance Jio has a strong presence in the 4G smartphone arena with an extensive collection of devices for every price segment. The smartphones sold under LYF brand include many additional offers as well. Jio VoLTE feature phone has also garnered a lot of attention in the last few months. Finally, the budget 4G feature phone is expected to launch at a price of Rs. 500.
Launched in April 2017 JioGuy.com is a platform that collects the latest information across the internet and puts it together for readers. To make sure the information available on the site is latest there are daily updates. The readers can post queries related to the articles on the site in the comments section and expect quick responses.
For more information visit our website:-http://jioguy.com
Contact
Jio Guy
***@jioguy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 14, 2017