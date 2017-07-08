News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Oil and Gas E&P Bankruptcies and Restructurings
The Knowledge Group announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast: "Legal Issues, Ramifications and Strategic Approaches in Oil and Gas E&P Bankruptcies and Restructurings." This event is scheduled on July 18, 2017 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm ET.
The past years have been tough for the oil and gas industry. The downturn in the oil prices triggered cost-cutting campaigns, including cancellation of short-cycle projects and layoff in the workforce. While the industry is optimistic to see recovery in the coming years, a recent survey places the oil and gas industry as the second biggest player in bankruptcy and restructuring activities this year. More exploration and production (E&P) companies are expected to rely on restructurings to cope up with their financial distress, and not without complex ramifications of many issues.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will examine the latest trends and issues unique to oil and gas restructurings. They will discuss the implications of these issues and provide practical guidance for restructuring in the oil and gas industry.
Key topics include:
§ Latest Trends in the Oil & Gas Industry
§ Recent Bankruptcy and Restructuring Activities
§ Legal Issues Facing E&P Companies
§ Implications to Restructuring
§ Strategic Approach to Restructuring
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Matthew P. O'Loughlin
Principal
The Brattle Group
Gregory E. Scheig
Principal
ValueScope Inc.
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://theknowledgegroup.org/
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance. Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse