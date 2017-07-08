News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Matthew P. O'Loughlin with The Brattle Group to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Event
The Knowledge Group has announced today that Matthew P. O'Loughlin with The Brattle Group will speak at webcast entitled: "Legal Issues, Ramifications and Strategic Approaches in Oil and Gas E&P Bankruptcies and Restructurings."
https://theknowledgegroup.org/
About Matthew P. O'Loughlin
Mr. O'Loughlin specializes in regulatory economics and valuation as applied to the natural gas, oil pipeline, and electric power industries. He testifies frequently on complex regulatory and rate matters before the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, state public utility commissions, and the National Energy Board of Canada. His regulatory work has addressed cost of service elements, rate design, price index formation, contract evaluation, industry restructuring, new market entry, merger evaluation, and market manipulation.
Mr. O'Loughlin also has extensive experience valuing energy companies, assets, and contracts in the context of litigation, bankruptcy, merger, and tax proceedings. He has testified in federal and state courts and arbitration proceedings on the valuation of commercial damages.
Mr. O'Loughlin previously served as Brattle's president and chief executive officer, chief operating officer, and energy practice area leader.
About The Brattle Group
The Brattle Group provides regulatory and litigation support to all sectors of the natural gas and petroleum industries, from wellhead to end-user, for market participants worldwide. We provide economic expert testimony in regulatory and legal disputes over pricing, royalty disputes, prudence and cost recovery, terms of access, and contract performance.
Our experts analyze the competitiveness of exploration and production, midstream refining and processing markets, transportation and storage, wholesale and end-use markets in the context of restructuring proceedings, antitrust disputes, mergers and acquisitions, and government inquiries. We assess and testify about damages from breached or prematurely terminated contracts. We also provide strategic advice to clients on service design and pricing, asset valuation, and risk management as it relates to gas procurement. Learn more at brattle.com.
Event Synopsis:
The past years have been tough for the oil and gas industry. The downturn in the oil prices triggered cost-cutting campaigns, including cancellation of short-cycle projects and layoff in the workforce. While the industry is optimistic to see recovery in the coming years, a recent survey places the oil and gas industry as the second biggest player in bankruptcy and restructuring activities this year. More exploration and production (E&P) companies are expected to rely on restructurings to cope up with their financial distress, and not without complex ramifications of many issues.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will examine the latest trends and issues unique to oil and gas restructurings. They will discuss the implications of these issues and provide practical guidance for restructuring in the oil and gas industry.
Key topics include:
§ Latest Trends in the Oil & Gas Industry
§ Recent Bankruptcy and Restructuring Activities
§ Legal Issues Facing E&P Companies
§ Implications to Restructuring
§ Strategic Approach to Restructuring
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse