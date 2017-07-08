News By Tag
KZFrazier Drama Presents the Stage Play "Tempest"
Starring Will Moleon, Jammie Blunt and Vallon Holcomb in the lead role, the romantic comedy explores the life of beautiful and intelligent Tempest Dupont, a ruthless corporate attorney who has achieved every goal in life except one. She is the epitome of overcoming the circumstances into which one is born. Raised in the rural South, she vowed to never live like her mother. Her eyes were set on big city living. At age 13, she mapped out her life and achieved every goal she set. She made associate in 5 years and full partner in 8. However, nearing her 36th birthday, Tempest is hoping to find love – the very last detail on her checklist and the only thing which has continued to elude her. However, she is finding out that love cannot be planned or controlled. It just happens!
"Tempest" was written and directed by Kerry-Ann Z. Frazier, owner and director of KZFrazier Drama, a community-based drama ministry. She is also a published author, screen and stage playwright and actress. She completed her bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland in Education and Psychology, a master's degree in Education, Training and Facilitation from the University of Phoenix and a second master's degree in Social Work from the University of Southern California. She is a licensed social worker and an ordained Minister of the Gospel through Christian House of Prayer in Killeen, TX.
Kerry-Ann is a dynamic and energetic trainer who is passionate about creating healthy environments for women and children. She serves her community as a social worker teaching victim advocacy, intervention, prevention, family violence support, autism awareness and creating healthy family units. Kerry-Ann has worked in drama for over 20 years and is an accomplished dance minister and conference facilitator. As an author, public speaker and advocate for domestic violence-free homes, Kerry-Ann facilitates workshops, classes and seminars designed to open the eyes of victims as well as the public to the serious nature of domestic violence.
Previous plays produced by KZFrazier Drama include "Losing Mama" and "A Family Matter". "I love the stage and look forward to bringing yet another stageplay to the Killeen area. Come on out and enjoy the show," states Frazier. The goal of KZFrazier Drama is to impact, influence, inspire, educate and empower change through creative arts. "Tempest" opens Saturday, August 19th for two shows at 2:30pm and 6:30pm. Vive Les Arts Theatre is located at 3401 SW South Young Drive, Killeen, TX 76542. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $30 for VIP. Tickets are available on EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/
Amirakal Marketing is a full-service marketing and branding firm founded in the Metro Atlanta area, now based in Central New Jersey. The company handles all areas of marketing for their clients including promotional products, customized apparel, print marketing, media and public relations. Their clients include small businesses, large corporations and government agencies, public school systems and local churches, civic and non-profit organizations, professional athletes, entertainers and celebrities across the country. For more information on marketing and PR services, contact them at 866-441-3583, connect with them on social media or email pr@amirakalmarketing.com.
