 
News By Tag
* Steve Holt
* Jazz
* Ottawa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ottawa
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098


Jazz Pianist Steve Holt To Perform in Ottawa

Canadian jazz pianist's quartet will feature musicians from Montreal and Ottawa.
 
 
Steve Holt
Steve Holt
OTTAWA, Ontario - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Veteran Canadian jazz pianist and composer Steve Holt will perform at Options Jazz Lounge in the Brookstreet Hotel, Ottawa ON, on July 28th and 29th.  In addition to Holt on piano, this quartet will feature well-known Montreal jazz performers Donny Kennedy on saxophone and Alec Walkington on bass, as well as Ottawa native Tom Denison on drums.

Steve Holt was a child prodigy who started to play piano at the age of four. He began his professional career playing clubs in Quebec and later studied music at McGill University, graduating with distinction as McGill's first-ever Bachelor of Music majoring in jazz performance. It was also during this period that he travelled regularly to New York to study with world-renowned pianist Kenny Barron.

Steve was nominated for a JUNO award in 1983 for his debut album "The Lion's Eyes", and over the years built an international reputation as one of Canada's premier Jazz pianists, having worked with the likes of Archie Shepp, Larry Coryell, Eddie Henderson, Pat Labarbera, James Moody, Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson, Michel Urbaniak, and others. He currently has 6 CD albums and 3 singles to his credit.

Official Website www.steveholtmusic.com

Contact
The Inner Music & Media Group
***@steveholtmusic.com
End
Source:The Inner Music & Media Group
Email:***@steveholtmusic.com Email Verified
Tags:Steve Holt, Jazz, Ottawa
Industry:Music
Location:Ottawa - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Inner Music & Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share