Jazz Pianist Steve Holt To Perform in Ottawa
Canadian jazz pianist's quartet will feature musicians from Montreal and Ottawa.
Steve Holt was a child prodigy who started to play piano at the age of four. He began his professional career playing clubs in Quebec and later studied music at McGill University, graduating with distinction as McGill's first-ever Bachelor of Music majoring in jazz performance. It was also during this period that he travelled regularly to New York to study with world-renowned pianist Kenny Barron.
Steve was nominated for a JUNO award in 1983 for his debut album "The Lion's Eyes", and over the years built an international reputation as one of Canada's premier Jazz pianists, having worked with the likes of Archie Shepp, Larry Coryell, Eddie Henderson, Pat Labarbera, James Moody, Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson, Michel Urbaniak, and others. He currently has 6 CD albums and 3 singles to his credit.
Official Website www.steveholtmusic.com
The Inner Music & Media Group
***@steveholtmusic.com
