Australian Protected Vegetable Crop Statistics- 2017
The latest protected vegetable crop statistics- Australia released July 7, 2017. Data covers the period of 2015-2016 and includes vegetables grown "under cover".
A new publication is now available which is a comprehensive listing of all available current and historical data starting in 2007, including - growing area (meters/ sq.), production (kilograms), and yield (kilograms/meter/
This publication covers all years with available data- 2007-2009 and 2013-2016.
"Undercover"
For details and ordering information:
Australian Statistics- http://cuestaroble.com/
