Australian Protected Vegetable Crop Statistics- 2017

The latest protected vegetable crop statistics- Australia released July 7, 2017. Data covers the period of 2015-2016 and includes vegetables grown "under cover".

--A new publication is now available which is a comprehensive listing of all available current and historical data starting in 2007, including - growing area (meters/ sq.), production (kilograms), and yield (kilograms/meter/sq.) . The data is listed as a national total, and by state, territory, region, and crop, as available. Included areas are NSW, Vic., Qnsl., S. Aust., W. Aust., Tas., and N. Terr.This publication covers all years with available data- 2007-2009 and 2013-2016."Undercover"data for other years is not available as it was not collected by the official census agency in Australia, and not all undercover crops are reported each year (i.e. cucumber). A complete Australian agricultural census is conducted every 5 years and not necessarily for all crops, but all published data is included in the publication.Australian Statistics- http://cuestaroble.com/australiastats.htm