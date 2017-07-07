 
News By Tag
* Australian Greenhouse Data
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Agriculture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mariposa
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

Australian Protected Vegetable Crop Statistics- 2017

The latest protected vegetable crop statistics- Australia released July 7, 2017. Data covers the period of 2015-2016 and includes vegetables grown "under cover".
 
MARIPOSA, Calif. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- 25% increase in Greenhouse Vegetable area over last year- 2015 vs. 2016

A new publication is now available which is a comprehensive listing of all available current and historical data starting in 2007, including - growing area (meters/ sq.), production (kilograms), and yield (kilograms/meter/sq.) . The data is listed as a national total, and by state, territory, region, and crop, as available. Included areas are NSW, Vic., Qnsl., S. Aust., W. Aust., Tas., and N. Terr.

This publication covers all years with available data- 2007-2009 and 2013-2016.
"Undercover" data for other years is not available as it was not collected by the official census agency in Australia, and not all undercover crops are reported each year (i.e. cucumber).  A complete Australian agricultural census is conducted every 5 years and not necessarily for all crops, but all published data is included in the publication.

For details and ordering information:

Australian Statistics- http://cuestaroble.com/australiastats.htm

Contact
Cuesta Roble Consulting
***@sti.net
End
Source:Cuesta Roble Consulting
Email:***@sti.net Email Verified
Tags:Australian Greenhouse Data
Industry:Agriculture
Location:Mariposa - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cuesta Roble Greenhouse Vegetable Consultants PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share