 
News By Tag
* Henry Metal
* Itunes
* Hard Rock
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


The Maestro Abides The Latest Album by Henry Metal Is Out Now

 
 
Henry Metal
Henry Metal
CHICAGO - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Hard rock / heavy metal artist Henry Metal has unleashed his third full-length album, The Maestro Abides.  The record is his third full-length release of the year and caps off a blast of creativity from the debut artist who has been hailed as "among the most interesting things to happen to music in 2017."

The Maestro Abides is a non-stop riff-race, complete with face melting solos, complex yet accessible song structures and completely over the top, absurdist lyrics.  The record opens with 'Thought Police (Song for America),' an ode to freedom of speech, before delving into a two song battle between a rock n' roll rebel and the town sheriff.  A fun, if not ridiculous, treatment of mall-walking follows before delving into the subject of modern day avarice in 'Bankster' and 'Models and Bottles.'  'The Maestro Still Abides,' seemingly the album's theme track, is a bit of a serious introspection.  'Pen Man' is a complaint against stingy ink companies and 'On With The Show' rages against the corporate music machine, or whatever is left of it.

The music is clearly a work of passion.  As Henry put it in a recent interview, "Yes, the music game is impossible.  That's why we don't play it.  We just put out ridiculous songs and give zero craps about who likes it and who doesn't.  I think if you're trying to get rich in 2017 making music you need to have your head examined."  We hope to see a lot more of this passion from the anonymous metalhead going forward. To find out more about Henry Metal and his music visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-maestro-abides/id12... and download his latest album today.

Contact
Michael Fujii
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Henry Metal, Itunes, Hard Rock
Industry:Music
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 13, 2017
iTunes Exposure PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share