Buckle up, Hold on Tight! Mafia Revenge soft launches in 5 countries
- Shoot, Hit and Hide! Action-packed real-time mobile shooter is now here!
SEOUL, July 13 -- Four Thirty Three Inc., a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, soft launches mobile game named Mafia Revenge. The game is now available on the App Store and Google Play in 5 countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia and Canada. And Mafia Revenge is now officially available in South Korea.
The upcoming title takes the form of an action-packed real-time PvP(Player versus Player) shooting game. In a joint effort with Beacon Studio, the 4:33's development partner, Mafia Revenge invite players to the 19thCentury Mafia world.
The Mafia Revenge has everything you would expect from real-time shooting games such as real-time PvP mode, and campaign based adventure mode (Story Mode, Sponsor Mode, Boss Mode). The game controls have been simplified for mobile devices to control various skills with simple tap controls.
A weapon system is yet another stands out feature. Players can explore unique skills assigned in 28 available guns. The game has adopted a feature called Family to invite friends to hold real-time friendly PvP match.
Players can enjoy stunning graphics for a blood-rushing street shootout action, while the jazz and street views take you right back to the swinging sixties.
Young-Ho Park, CEO of the Four Thirty Three Inc. said that "I believe Mafia Revenge is more than just recreation of shooting genre, it is a non-stop action packed thrill ride that players will love."
Key Features:
- A non-stop real-time PvP shooting action.
- Collectible 28 weapons and vehicles.
- Form a Family to hold real-time friendly PvP match.
Four Thirty Three Inc. (www.433.co.kr) is a mobile game publishing corporation. Founded in 2009, 4:33 received the first President's Game Award among mobile titles with 'Blade for Kakao'. Titles such as 'Three Kingdoms Blade', 'Hero for Kakao', 'Lost Kingdom' are also well known hit titles. Among them in 2016, 'Monster Super League' launched in 136 countries demonstrating the global publishing capabilities of 4:33. In 2017, 'Bow Master 2', 'Mafia : Revenge', 'DC Unchained', "Tale of Five Kingdoms' are set for launch.
