Lace Up for the Lekotek Run 4 Kids
Making a difference for children with disabilities through the power of play
Lekotek, a local non-profit that helps all children succeed and learn through play. Lekotek facilitates the inclusion of children with disabilities into their families and communities by being a "play library" loaning adapted toys, educational materials, computers and iPads. Computers and iPads are outfitted with appropriate software and applications to meet every child's individual needs – whether the child has a visual or hearing impairment, autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, genetic disorder or any special need.
WHAT:
The Lekotek Run 4 Kids is gearing up for its 25th year with a scenic four- mile loop run and a one-mile fun run to raise money for the non-profit so additional children can benefit from their play library and other resources offered by the non-profit. More than 700 children and families benefited from Lekotek's play library last year.
WHEN:
Saturday, August 12
Four-mile race begins at 8:00 a.m.
One-mile race at 9:00 a.m.
*In addition to pre-race registration, runners can also sign up the morning of the event, beginning at 7:00 a.m.
WHERE:
Dunwoody Campus of Georgia State University
2101 Womack Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338
WHY:
This family-friendly race is well organized, runner friendly, with refreshments and family activities following the run. You don't have to be an athlete to participate, just someone who wants to make a difference!
REGISTER: Register online at http://www.lekotekga.org or call 404-633-3430.
Contact
Patty Gregory
***@bluebirdconsultants.com
