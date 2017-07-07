 
News By Tag
* Race
* Run
* Family
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Lace Up for the Lekotek Run 4 Kids

Making a difference for children with disabilities through the power of play
 
ATLANTA - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- WHO:

Lekotek, a local non-profit that helps all children succeed and learn through play. Lekotek facilitates the inclusion of children with disabilities into their families and communities by being a "play library" loaning adapted toys, educational materials, computers and iPads. Computers and iPads are outfitted with appropriate software and applications to meet every child's individual needs – whether the child has a visual or hearing impairment, autism, Down syndrome, cerebral         palsy, genetic disorder or any special need.

WHAT:

The Lekotek Run 4 Kids is gearing up for its 25th year with a scenic four-         mile loop run and a one-mile fun run to raise money for the non-profit so         additional children can benefit from their play library and other resources offered by the non-profit. More than 700 children and families benefited from Lekotek's play library last year.

WHEN:

Saturday, August 12
Four-mile race begins at 8:00 a.m.
One-mile race at 9:00 a.m.
*In addition to pre-race registration, runners can also sign up the morning of the event, beginning at 7:00 a.m.

WHERE:

Dunwoody Campus of Georgia State University
2101 Womack Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

WHY:

This family-friendly race is well organized, runner friendly, with refreshments and family activities following the run. You don't have to be an athlete to participate, just someone who wants to make a difference!

REGISTER: Register online at http://www.lekotekga.org or call 404-633-3430.

Contact
Patty Gregory
***@bluebirdconsultants.com
End
Source:Lekotek of Georgia
Email:***@bluebirdconsultants.com Email Verified
Tags:Race, Run, Family
Industry:Family
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share