Global Resources Offers Back to School Marketing Tips for the Season

-- The summer school break is not over for several weeks. However, students are already planning their back-to-school purchases, according to data provided by Bing. The back-to-school shopping season is not a last-minute spree, according to the analysts. Marketing experts with Global Resources, an experienced business consultancy firm, advise small business owners to launch targeted marketing campaigns for the student and parent demographics as early as July.Bing research shows that search terms for back to school shopping skyrockets in July, not in August as expected when the school terms are about to start. In August, search volumes dip, but click through rates rise. Conversion rates rise in September just as new semesters are about to begin. This data indicates that students and parents do their pre-purchase research early in July, and do the actual purchasing in late August and early September. For marketers, this means campaigns should begin early to catch the interest of the target audience.Here are several tips from consultants with Global Resources LLC for planning back to school marketing campaigns:July is the month where consumers are still in the pre-purchase research stage. As a result, this is the best time to launch a brand awareness campaign via online ads and social media. There's little point in waiting until August or September as consumers have already made up their minds about what to buy.Bing data shows that most anticipatory searches are for non-branded items, which remains high throughout the season. Searches for the branded items increase as the month's progress. Therefore, companies should design non-branded ads for school supplies as pens or bags in addition to branded messages. Ad copy headlines should reflect both non-branded and branded attention grabbers.Do not wait until August to install pixels on retail websites for retargeting campaigns. Cookie pool building should kick off early in July, so the brand is well equipped in August to drive conversions. Capture the interest of retargeting groups and make sure contact information such as email is available by August to target these groups with offers and discounts.By August, most back to school shoppers are done with pre-purchase research. It's the time when shoppers decide what to buy. This is a good time to up the bids for retargeted groups. Reduce bids for existing customers this month, and instead focus efforts on users who have abandoned the website or shopping carts. This is the month to up the game in remarketing to entice those who have shown interest in the company's products.This is the month where last minute shoppers drive conversions. Revamp the marketing campaign accordingly to attract these shoppers. Branded ads have more effect during this month.Global Resources marketing experts can provide tailor-made advice to businesses who want to promote products among back to school shoppers. Visit our website for more information.Global Resources LLC is a business development group and a general management consulting firm that provides services to privately held small and medium-sized companies in North America. We help companies maintain positive cash flow, control costs and accelerate profitable growth. We create plans of actions for companies to meet their goals, produce results and succeed in the long term.Contact: Global Resources, 800-531-7100