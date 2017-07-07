News By Tag
Woman-Owned, Los Angeles and New York-Based Creative Agency, Ezra Productions, Takes Home 4 Awards
Ezra Productions wins awards of excellence and distinction in the following categories: Websites - General-Green/Eco-Friendly for Websites, Websites - General-Food and Beverage, Collateral-Packaging for Marketing Promotion and Design Features.
The Communicator Awards are judged and overseen by the AIVA; a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts. Current AIVA membership represents an esteemed list of acclaimed media, advertising and marketing firms including Airtype Studio, Condè Nast, Disney, Keller Crescent, Lockheed Martin, Monster.com, MTV, Rabble+Rouser, Time Inc., Tribal DDB, Yahoo! and many others.
"Ezra Productions is extremely honored to be awarded not one, but four of these respected awards," said Jillian. "We pride our ourselves on working with the best creative minds in the business and we applaud them for their hard work creating these award-winning projects."
"We are both excited and amazed by the quality of work received for the 23rd annual Communicator Awards. This year's class of entries is a true reflection of the progressive and innovative nature of marketing and communications,"
About Ezra Productions:
About the Communicator Awards:
The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for communication professionals. Founded by communication professionals over a decade ago, the communicator awards are an annual competition honoring the best in advertising, corporate communications;
