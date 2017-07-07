 
Woman-Owned, Los Angeles and New York-Based Creative Agency, Ezra Productions, Takes Home 4 Awards

Ezra Productions wins awards of excellence and distinction in the following categories: Websites - General-Green/Eco-Friendly for Websites, Websites - General-Food and Beverage, Collateral-Packaging for Marketing Promotion and Design Features.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The winners of the 23rd annual Communicator Awards (http://www.communicatorawards.com/) have officially been announced by the academy of interactive and visual arts (AIVA). With more than 6,000 entries received from across the U.S. and around the world, the Communicator Awards are the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.
  Ezra Productions (www.ezraproductions.com) took home four of the prestigious awards for graphic design, as well as web design and development. The "Tea Drops Website Re-Design" campaign captured two wins in the categories, Websites: General – Green/Eco-Friendly and Websites: General – Food and Beverage.   "Having just won a Telly Award for the branded content video we created for Tea Drops," said Ezra Productions CEO, Jillian Ezra, "we were excited to take initiative in modernizing and re-branding the company into a lifestyle driven company. The re-designed and re-developed website provides a more user friendly experience and features captivating imagery and text that resonates more with the Tea Drops' targeted audience."   The "Matzo Project Master Case" rounded out the list, winning awards in Collateral Packaging: Marketing/Promotion Design and Features: Overall Design for Marketing/Promotion.

The Communicator Awards are judged and overseen by the AIVA; a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts. Current AIVA membership represents an esteemed list of acclaimed media, advertising and marketing firms including Airtype Studio, Condè Nast, Disney, Keller Crescent, Lockheed Martin, Monster.com, MTV, Rabble+Rouser, Time Inc., Tribal DDB, Yahoo! and many others.

"Ezra Productions is extremely honored to be awarded not one, but four of these respected awards," said Jillian. "We pride our ourselves on working with the best creative minds in the business and we applaud them for their hard work creating these award-winning projects."

"We are both excited and amazed by the quality of work received for the 23rd annual Communicator Awards. This year's class of entries is a true reflection of the progressive and innovative nature of marketing and communications," added Linda Day, Executive Director of AIVA. "On behalf of the entire academy I want to applaud this year's communicator awards entrants and winners for their dedication to perfecting their craft as they continue to push the envelope of creativity."

About Ezra Productions:

Ezra Productions (www.ezraproductions.com) is an award-winning, woman-owned creative agency and video production company with offices in Los Angeles and New York. From concept to delivery, Ezra Productions creates visually stunning and emotionally compelling digital content that inspires, entertains and converts. Our high-touch approach helps drive the growth of visionary brands across the globe. We scour the world for the best and brightest creative minds, paying special attention to women and minorities.

About the Communicator Awards:

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for communication professionals. Founded by communication professionals over a decade ago, the communicator awards are an annual competition honoring the best in advertising, corporate communications; public relations and identity work for print, video, and interactive. This year's communicator awards received thousands of entries from companies and agencies of all sizes, making it one of the largest awards of its kind in the world.

