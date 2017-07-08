News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Entrepreneur Insists "I'll Sing For My Supper" To Promote Personal GoFundMe Campaign
"You'll either really love it and want to applaud my talent with a donation, or you'll want me to shut up and give me $5.00 to shut up," he jests at the beginning of the first of his music videos. Founder and President of Zoe's Publishing, LC, Snyder explains in the campaign's pitch video that he's seeking help with some personal debts that have resulted from an ongoing financial rough patch. Despite having so many setbacks, he remains focused on the emerging publishing company, whose cause focuses on at-risk and impoverished youth worldwide, a demographic he feels truly connected to.
Though the goal of the campaign is a hefty $85,000, Snyder puts it in perspective, "It's, basically, 17,000 people giving up Starbucks for just one day." As an added perk, anybody who donates a minimum of $5.00 will receive a custom thank-you video message from the self-proclaimed crooner, which will be posted to his YouTube channel, the campaign's update page, and tweeted as well.
About Zoe's Publishing, LC: Zoe's Publishing is an emerging indie children's publishing company. They are dedicated to inspiring lifelong adventure in children and teenagers worldwide through the publication of fun, thought-provoking literature and financial aid programs that include scholarships for education and special project grants for community improvement.
https://gofundme.com/
http://zoespublishing.com
Contact
Jared Snyder
***@zoespublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse