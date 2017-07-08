 
News By Tag
* Crowdfunding
* Entrepreneur
* Youth
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Buffalo
  Wyoming
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098

Entrepreneur Insists "I'll Sing For My Supper" To Promote Personal GoFundMe Campaign

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Crowdfunding
* Entrepreneur
* Youth

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* Buffalo - Wyoming - US

BUFFALO, Wyo. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- To create buzz for his personal crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe, Entrepreneur Jared Snyder is posting short a cappella music videos on his YouTube channel daily, which also appear on the campaign's updates page, accessible at gofundme.com/help-a-helper-now. His song choices are largely jazz standards and blues numbers from the 1920's and 1930's.

"You'll either really love it and want to applaud my talent with a donation, or you'll want me to shut up and give me $5.00 to shut up," he jests at the beginning of the first of his music videos. Founder and President of Zoe's Publishing, LC, Snyder explains in the campaign's pitch video that he's seeking help with some personal debts that have resulted from an ongoing financial rough patch. Despite having so many setbacks, he remains focused on the emerging publishing company, whose cause focuses on at-risk and impoverished youth worldwide, a demographic he feels truly connected to.

Though the goal of the campaign is a hefty $85,000, Snyder puts it in perspective, "It's, basically, 17,000 people giving up Starbucks for just one day." As an added perk, anybody who donates a minimum of $5.00 will receive a custom thank-you video message from the self-proclaimed crooner, which will be posted to his YouTube channel, the campaign's update page, and tweeted as well.

About Zoe's Publishing, LC: Zoe's Publishing is an emerging indie children's publishing company. They are dedicated to inspiring lifelong adventure in children and teenagers worldwide through the publication of fun, thought-provoking literature and financial aid programs that include scholarships for education and special project grants for community improvement.

https://gofundme.com/help-a-helper-now

http://zoespublishing.com

Contact
Jared Snyder
***@zoespublishing.com
End
Source:Zoe's Publishing, LC
Email:***@zoespublishing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share