WOW International to Launch "The 42:7 PROJECT" in Anticipation of Super Bowl 52
A Platform of Education and Awareness Leading up to, during, and after Super Bowl 52 via a Coalition of Anti-Human Trafficking Organizations
Casey Schutrop, the executive chair of the collaborative 42:7 PROJECT, said "Every hour 42 children are trafficked seven days a week; thus, the 42:7 PROJECT. With a business plan of four distinctive initiatives leading up to, during and after Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis. The 42:7 PROJECT is both a catalyst for collaboration and a tangible platform to bring public awareness and education, as well as advocacy to highlight the 42:7 PROJECT coalition members' contributions. This is why The hashtag for the 42:7 PROJECT is #MinnesotaBold."
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, since Super Bowl 2010 in Miami, it has been estimated 10,000 children are transported to Super Bowl cities to be trafficked during the Super Bowl events. Hard data from the Congressional Research Service shows that since 2010 major touring events which draw crowds such as the Super Bowl are catalysts for human trafficking to occur" said Schutrop.
Schutrop said, "The Department of Homeland Security reports in the United States, the average age of a trafficked individual is 12 to 14. This affects 300,000 to 400,000 children. Based on this research the 42:7 PROJECT is publishing the statistic: 'the children trafficked every year in the U.S. would fill the 66,655 seats in the U.S. Bank Stadium five times.'"
Schutrop said, "The 42:7 PROJECT exists to celebrate the positive answers that we can together bring to the harsh reality of human trafficking of children. It is time to gather as individuals, families, public and private sectors, and across the political aisle to work the front line for tactical, sustainable strategies and legislation. This includes such entities as corporations, universities, nonprofits, and law enforcement."
The Director of the 42:7 PROJECT Martin Schutrop said, "The 42:7 PROJECT exists to provide a platform to bring momentum to those on the front lines who fight, rescue, legislate, educate, advocate, and bring awareness and education to the issue of human trafficking for the general public. The 42:7 PROJECT exists to be an advocate for this coalition."
The 42:7 PROJECT is a coalition who seek to enlighten the general public of human trafficking of children. With four comprehensive initiatives, the 42:7 PROJECT is a catalyst for collaboration to bring public awareness and education before during and after Super Bowl 52.
